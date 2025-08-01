More About CAU

Canxium Logo

Canxium Price(CAU)

Canxium (CAU) Live Price Chart

$0.342
$0.342$0.342
-0.29%1D
USD

CAU Live Price Data & Information

Canxium (CAU) is currently trading at 0.342 USD with a market cap of 314.03K USD. CAU to USD price is updated in real-time.

Canxium Key Market Performance:

$ 60.96K USD
24-hour trading volume
-0.29%
Canxium 24-hour price change
918.23K USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the CAU to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CAU price information.

CAU Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Canxium for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.00099-0.29%
30 Days$ +0.005+1.48%
60 Days$ +0.016+4.90%
90 Days$ -0.05-12.76%
Canxium Price Change Today

Today, CAU recorded a change of $ -0.00099 (-0.29%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Canxium 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.005 (+1.48%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Canxium 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, CAU saw a change of $ +0.016 (+4.90%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Canxium 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.05 (-12.76%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

CAU Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Canxium: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.339
$ 0.339$ 0.339

$ 0.373
$ 0.373$ 0.373

$ 22
$ 22$ 22

0.00%

-0.29%

0.00%

CAU Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 314.03K
$ 314.03K$ 314.03K

$ 60.96K
$ 60.96K$ 60.96K

918.23K
918.23K 918.23K

What is Canxium (CAU)

Canxium is a groundbreaking blockchain platform that introduces a unique economic model that revolves around supply and demand dynamics. A key feature distinguishing Canxium from others is its innovative concept of offline mining. There is no limit set for the maximum supply of $CAU. It adopts a demand-driven approach, where the coins are mined on market demand.

Canxium is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Canxium investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check CAU staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Canxium on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Canxium buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Canxium Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Canxium, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of CAU? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Canxium price prediction page.

Canxium Price History

Tracing CAU's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing CAU's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Canxium price history page.

Canxium (CAU) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Canxium (CAU) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CAU token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Canxium (CAU)

Looking for how to buy Canxium? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Canxium on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

CAU to Local Currencies

1 CAU to VND
8,999.73
1 CAU to AUD
A$0.5301
1 CAU to GBP
0.2565
1 CAU to EUR
0.29754
1 CAU to USD
$0.342
1 CAU to MYR
RM1.45692
1 CAU to TRY
13.88178
1 CAU to JPY
¥51.3
1 CAU to ARS
ARS$469.13508
1 CAU to RUB
27.7362
1 CAU to INR
29.90448
1 CAU to IDR
Rp5,606.55648
1 CAU to KRW
476.9874
1 CAU to PHP
19.90098
1 CAU to EGP
￡E.16.61094
1 CAU to BRL
R$1.91178
1 CAU to CAD
C$0.47196
1 CAU to BDT
41.78556
1 CAU to NGN
523.73538
1 CAU to UAH
14.25798
1 CAU to VES
Bs42.066
1 CAU to CLP
$332.082
1 CAU to PKR
Rs96.88176
1 CAU to KZT
185.96934
1 CAU to THB
฿11.20734
1 CAU to TWD
NT$10.23264
1 CAU to AED
د.إ1.25514
1 CAU to CHF
Fr0.27702
1 CAU to HKD
HK$2.68128
1 CAU to MAD
.د.م3.1122
1 CAU to MXN
$6.43986
1 CAU to PLN
1.27908
1 CAU to RON
лв1.51848
1 CAU to SEK
kr3.34134
1 CAU to BGN
лв0.58482
1 CAU to HUF
Ft119.70342
1 CAU to CZK
7.34958
1 CAU to KWD
د.ك0.104652
1 CAU to ILS
1.15938

Canxium Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Canxium, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Canxium Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Canxium

