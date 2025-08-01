More About CBPAY

CoinbarPay Logo

CoinbarPay Price(CBPAY)

CoinbarPay (CBPAY) Live Price Chart

$0.0001109
$0.0001109$0.0001109
-2.80%1D
USD

CBPAY Live Price Data & Information

CoinbarPay (CBPAY) is currently trading at 0.0001109 USD with a market cap of 408.18K USD. CBPAY to USD price is updated in real-time.

CoinbarPay Key Market Performance:

$ 58.61 USD
24-hour trading volume
-2.80%
CoinbarPay 24-hour price change
3.68B USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the CBPAY to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CBPAY price information.

CBPAY Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of CoinbarPay for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.000003195-2.80%
30 Days$ -0.0000068-5.78%
60 Days$ -0.0000776-41.17%
90 Days$ -0.0003189-74.20%
CoinbarPay Price Change Today

Today, CBPAY recorded a change of $ -0.000003195 (-2.80%), reflecting its latest market activity.

CoinbarPay 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.0000068 (-5.78%), showing the token's short-term performance.

CoinbarPay 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, CBPAY saw a change of $ -0.0000776 (-41.17%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

CoinbarPay 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.0003189 (-74.20%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

CBPAY Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of CoinbarPay: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.0001106
$ 0.0001106$ 0.0001106

$ 0.000133
$ 0.000133$ 0.000133

$ 0.00141
$ 0.00141$ 0.00141

0.00%

-2.80%

-5.62%

CBPAY Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 408.18K
$ 408.18K$ 408.18K

$ 58.61
$ 58.61$ 58.61

3.68B
3.68B 3.68B

What is CoinbarPay (CBPAY)

CoinbarPay (CBPAY) represents a revolutionary advancement in the payment platform sector, by simply introducing a token-based incentive system. This pioneering approach diverges from traditional models by directly rewarding all network participants for their contributions to the platform's growth. By employing such an incentive system, CBPAY not only enhances the efficiency of its operations but also encourages a community-driven ecosystem.

CoinbarPay is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your CoinbarPay investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check CBPAY staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about CoinbarPay on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your CoinbarPay buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

CoinbarPay Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as CoinbarPay, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of CBPAY? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our CoinbarPay price prediction page.

CoinbarPay Price History

Tracing CBPAY's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing CBPAY's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our CoinbarPay price history page.

CoinbarPay (CBPAY) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of CoinbarPay (CBPAY) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CBPAY token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy CoinbarPay (CBPAY)

Looking for how to buy CoinbarPay? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase CoinbarPay on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

CBPAY to Local Currencies

1 CBPAY to VND
2.9183335
1 CBPAY to AUD
A$0.000171895
1 CBPAY to GBP
0.000083175
1 CBPAY to EUR
0.000096483
1 CBPAY to USD
$0.0001109
1 CBPAY to MYR
RM0.000472434
1 CBPAY to TRY
0.004501431
1 CBPAY to JPY
¥0.016635
1 CBPAY to ARS
ARS$0.152125966
1 CBPAY to RUB
0.00899399
1 CBPAY to INR
0.009697096
1 CBPAY to IDR
Rp1.818032496
1 CBPAY to KRW
0.15467223
1 CBPAY to PHP
0.006453271
1 CBPAY to EGP
￡E.0.005386413
1 CBPAY to BRL
R$0.000619931
1 CBPAY to CAD
C$0.000153042
1 CBPAY to BDT
0.013549762
1 CBPAY to NGN
0.169831151
1 CBPAY to UAH
0.004623421
1 CBPAY to VES
Bs0.0136407
1 CBPAY to CLP
$0.1076839
1 CBPAY to PKR
Rs0.031415752
1 CBPAY to KZT
0.060304093
1 CBPAY to THB
฿0.003634193
1 CBPAY to TWD
NT$0.003318128
1 CBPAY to AED
د.إ0.000407003
1 CBPAY to CHF
Fr0.000089829
1 CBPAY to HKD
HK$0.000869456
1 CBPAY to MAD
.د.م0.00100919
1 CBPAY to MXN
$0.002088247
1 CBPAY to PLN
0.000414766
1 CBPAY to RON
лв0.000492396
1 CBPAY to SEK
kr0.001083493
1 CBPAY to BGN
лв0.000189639
1 CBPAY to HUF
Ft0.038816109
1 CBPAY to CZK
0.002383241
1 CBPAY to KWD
د.ك0.0000339354
1 CBPAY to ILS
0.000375951

CoinbarPay Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of CoinbarPay, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official CoinbarPay Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About CoinbarPay

