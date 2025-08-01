More About CCD

Concordium Logo

Concordium Price(CCD)

Concordium (CCD) Live Price Chart

CCD Live Price Data & Information

Concordium (CCD) is currently trading at 0.005677 USD with a market cap of 65.89M USD. CCD to USD price is updated in real-time.

Concordium Key Market Performance:

$ 153.83K USD
24-hour trading volume
-4.61%
Concordium 24-hour price change
11.61B USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the CCD to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.

CCD Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Concordium for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.00027474-4.61%
30 Days$ +0.002008+54.72%
60 Days$ +0.002007+54.68%
90 Days$ +0.001116+24.46%
Concordium Price Change Today

Today, CCD recorded a change of $ -0.00027474 (-4.61%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Concordium 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.002008 (+54.72%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Concordium 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, CCD saw a change of $ +0.002007 (+54.68%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Concordium 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.001116 (+24.46%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

CCD Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Concordium: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

CCD Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

What is Concordium (CCD)

Concordium's decentralized blockchain technology is the first with an identification layer built into the protocol. This means it offers forward-thinking businesses, app developers, and cryptocurrency traders unparalleled security, privacy, transparency, and, most importantly, regulatory compliance.

Concordium Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Concordium, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of CCD? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050?

Concordium Price History

Tracing CCD's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing CCD's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Concordium price history page.

Concordium (CCD) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Concordium (CCD) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CCD token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Concordium (CCD)

CCD to Local Currencies

1 CCD to VND
149.390255
1 CCD to AUD
A$0.00879935
1 CCD to GBP
0.00425775
1 CCD to EUR
0.00493899
1 CCD to USD
$0.005677
1 CCD to MYR
RM0.02418402
1 CCD to TRY
0.23094036
1 CCD to JPY
¥0.85155
1 CCD to ARS
ARS$7.78736798
1 CCD to RUB
0.46029116
1 CCD to INR
0.49662396
1 CCD to IDR
Rp93.06555888
1 CCD to KRW
7.90664175
1 CCD to PHP
0.33017432
1 CCD to EGP
￡E.0.27567512
1 CCD to BRL
R$0.0317912
1 CCD to CAD
C$0.00783426
1 CCD to BDT
0.69361586
1 CCD to NGN
8.69370103
1 CCD to UAH
0.23667413
1 CCD to VES
Bs0.698271
1 CCD to CLP
$5.50669
1 CCD to PKR
Rs1.60954304
1 CCD to KZT
3.08698229
1 CCD to THB
฿0.18592175
1 CCD to TWD
NT$0.16979907
1 CCD to AED
د.إ0.02083459
1 CCD to CHF
Fr0.00459837
1 CCD to HKD
HK$0.04450768
1 CCD to MAD
.د.م0.05177424
1 CCD to MXN
$0.10712499
1 CCD to PLN
0.02123198
1 CCD to RON
лв0.02520588
1 CCD to SEK
kr0.05557783
1 CCD to BGN
лв0.00970767
1 CCD to HUF
Ft1.98842602
1 CCD to CZK
0.12216904
1 CCD to KWD
د.ك0.001737162
1 CCD to ILS
0.01924503

Concordium Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Concordium, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Concordium Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Concordium

Disclaimer

