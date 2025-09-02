MEXC’s Q2 Zero-Fee Strategy Delivers Record Growth in High-Demand Pairs
Creditlink (CDL) real-time price is $ 0.05299. Over the past 24 hours, CDL traded between a low of $ 0.02 and a high of $ 0.08161, showing active market volatility. CDL's all-time high price is --, while its all-time low price is --.
In terms of short-term performance, CDL has changed by +13.49% over the past hour, +164.95% over 24 hours, and +164.95% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.
BSC
The current Market Cap of Creditlink is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 19.61K. The circulating supply of CDL is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 52.99M.
Track the price changes of Creditlink for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.03299
|+164.95%
|30 Days
|$ +0.03299
|+164.95%
|60 Days
|$ +0.03299
|+164.95%
|90 Days
|$ +0.03299
|+164.95%
Today, CDL recorded a change of $ +0.03299 (+164.95%), reflecting its latest market activity.
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.03299 (+164.95%), showing the token's short-term performance.
Expanding the view to 60 days, CDL saw a change of $ +0.03299 (+164.95%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.03299 (+164.95%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Creditlink (CDL)?
Check out the Creditlink Price History page now.
Creditlink aims to build an AI-driven on-chain identity verification and credit scoring system, advancing the transformation of Web3 financial services toward collateral-free and inclusive access.
Creditlink is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Creditlink investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.
Additionally, you can:
- Check CDL staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Creditlink on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.
Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Creditlink buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.
How much will Creditlink (CDL) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Creditlink (CDL) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Creditlink.
Check the Creditlink price prediction now!
Understanding the tokenomics of Creditlink (CDL) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CDL token's extensive tokenomics now!
Looking for how to buy Creditlink? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Creditlink on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.
For a more in-depth understanding of Creditlink, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
