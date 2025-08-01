What is Celsius (CEL)

Celsius Network is a regulated, SEC-compliant, lending platform that enables users to receive interest on deposited cryptocurrencies or take out crypto collateralized loans.

Celsius is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Celsius investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check CEL staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about Celsius on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Celsius buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Celsius Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Celsius, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of CEL? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Celsius price prediction page.

Celsius Price History

Tracing CEL's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing CEL's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Celsius price history page.

Celsius (CEL) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Celsius (CEL) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CEL token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Celsius (CEL)

Looking for how to buy Celsius? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Celsius on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

CEL to Local Currencies

1 CEL to VND ₫ 2,116.51545 1 CEL to AUD A$ 0.1246665 1 CEL to GBP ￡ 0.0603225 1 CEL to EUR € 0.0699741 1 CEL to USD $ 0.08043 1 CEL to MYR RM 0.3426318 1 CEL to TRY ₺ 3.2646537 1 CEL to JPY ¥ 12.0645 1 CEL to ARS ARS$ 110.3290482 1 CEL to RUB ₽ 6.522873 1 CEL to INR ₹ 7.0327992 1 CEL to IDR Rp 1,318.5243792 1 CEL to KRW ₩ 112.175721 1 CEL to PHP ₱ 4.6802217 1 CEL to EGP ￡E. 3.9064851 1 CEL to BRL R$ 0.4496037 1 CEL to CAD C$ 0.1109934 1 CEL to BDT ৳ 9.8269374 1 CEL to NGN ₦ 123.1696977 1 CEL to UAH ₴ 3.3531267 1 CEL to VES Bs 9.89289 1 CEL to CLP $ 78.09753 1 CEL to PKR Rs 22.7842104 1 CEL to KZT ₸ 43.7354211 1 CEL to THB ฿ 2.6356911 1 CEL to TWD NT$ 2.4064656 1 CEL to AED د.إ 0.2951781 1 CEL to CHF Fr 0.0651483 1 CEL to HKD HK$ 0.6305712 1 CEL to MAD .د.م 0.731913 1 CEL to MXN $ 1.5144969 1 CEL to PLN zł 0.3008082 1 CEL to RON лв 0.3571092 1 CEL to SEK kr 0.7858011 1 CEL to BGN лв 0.1375353 1 CEL to HUF Ft 28.1513043 1 CEL to CZK Kč 1.729245 1 CEL to KWD د.ك 0.02461158 1 CEL to ILS ₪ 0.2726577

Celsius Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Celsius, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Celsius What is the price of Celsius (CEL) today? The live price of Celsius (CEL) is 0.08043 USD . What is the market cap of Celsius (CEL)? The current market cap of Celsius is $ 3.03M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of CEL by its real-time market price of 0.08043 USD . What is the circulating supply of Celsius (CEL)? The current circulating supply of Celsius (CEL) is 37.72M USD . What was the highest price of Celsius (CEL)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Celsius (CEL) is 4.7529 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Celsius (CEL)? The 24-hour trading volume of Celsius (CEL) is $ 55.26K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025 Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!