Celsius Logo

Celsius Price(CEL)

Celsius (CEL) Live Price Chart

$0.08048
$0.08048$0.08048
-0.40%1D
USD

CEL Live Price Data & Information

Celsius (CEL) is currently trading at 0.08043 USD with a market cap of 3.03M USD. CEL to USD price is updated in real-time.

Celsius Key Market Performance:

$ 55.26K USD
24-hour trading volume
-0.40%
Celsius 24-hour price change
37.72M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the CEL to USD price on MEXC.

CEL Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Celsius for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0003232-0.40%
30 Days$ +0.0045+5.92%
60 Days$ -0.00787-8.92%
90 Days$ -0.02066-20.44%
Celsius Price Change Today

Today, CEL recorded a change of $ -0.0003232 (-0.40%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Celsius 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0045 (+5.92%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Celsius 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, CEL saw a change of $ -0.00787 (-8.92%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Celsius 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.02066 (-20.44%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

CEL Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Celsius: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.07862
$ 0.07862$ 0.07862

$ 0.08394
$ 0.08394$ 0.08394

$ 4.7529
$ 4.7529$ 4.7529

-0.04%

-0.40%

+0.60%

CEL Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 3.03M
$ 3.03M$ 3.03M

$ 55.26K
$ 55.26K$ 55.26K

37.72M
37.72M 37.72M

What is Celsius (CEL)

Celsius Network is a regulated, SEC-compliant, lending platform that enables users to receive interest on deposited cryptocurrencies or take out crypto collateralized loans.

Celsius Network is a regulated, SEC-compliant, lending platform that enables users to receive interest on deposited cryptocurrencies or take out crypto collateralized loans.

Celsius is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.

Additionally, you can:
- Check CEL staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Celsius on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Celsius buying experience smooth and informed.

Celsius Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Celsius, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of CEL? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Celsius price prediction page.

Celsius Price History

Tracing CEL's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing CEL's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Celsius price history page.

Celsius (CEL) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Celsius (CEL) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CEL token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Celsius (CEL)

Looking for how to buy Celsius? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Celsius on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

CEL to Local Currencies

1 CEL to VND
2,116.51545
1 CEL to AUD
A$0.1246665
1 CEL to GBP
0.0603225
1 CEL to EUR
0.0699741
1 CEL to USD
$0.08043
1 CEL to MYR
RM0.3426318
1 CEL to TRY
3.2646537
1 CEL to JPY
¥12.0645
1 CEL to ARS
ARS$110.3290482
1 CEL to RUB
6.522873
1 CEL to INR
7.0327992
1 CEL to IDR
Rp1,318.5243792
1 CEL to KRW
112.175721
1 CEL to PHP
4.6802217
1 CEL to EGP
￡E.3.9064851
1 CEL to BRL
R$0.4496037
1 CEL to CAD
C$0.1109934
1 CEL to BDT
9.8269374
1 CEL to NGN
123.1696977
1 CEL to UAH
3.3531267
1 CEL to VES
Bs9.89289
1 CEL to CLP
$78.09753
1 CEL to PKR
Rs22.7842104
1 CEL to KZT
43.7354211
1 CEL to THB
฿2.6356911
1 CEL to TWD
NT$2.4064656
1 CEL to AED
د.إ0.2951781
1 CEL to CHF
Fr0.0651483
1 CEL to HKD
HK$0.6305712
1 CEL to MAD
.د.م0.731913
1 CEL to MXN
$1.5144969
1 CEL to PLN
0.3008082
1 CEL to RON
лв0.3571092
1 CEL to SEK
kr0.7858011
1 CEL to BGN
лв0.1375353
1 CEL to HUF
Ft28.1513043
1 CEL to CZK
1.729245
1 CEL to KWD
د.ك0.02461158
1 CEL to ILS
0.2726577

Celsius Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Celsius, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official Celsius Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Celsius

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

