Cellframe Logo

Cellframe Price(CELL)

Cellframe (CELL) Live Price Chart

$0.3356
$0.3356$0.3356
-0.02%1D
USD

CELL Live Price Data & Information

Cellframe (CELL) is currently trading at 0.3356 USD with a market cap of 9.60M USD. CELL to USD price is updated in real-time.

Cellframe Key Market Performance:

$ 87.19K USD
24-hour trading volume
-0.02%
Cellframe 24-hour price change
28.60M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the CELL to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.

CELL Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Cellframe for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.000067-0.02%
30 Days$ +0.0777+30.12%
60 Days$ +0.0029+0.87%
90 Days$ +0.03+9.81%
Cellframe Price Change Today

Today, CELL recorded a change of $ -0.000067 (-0.02%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Cellframe 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0777 (+30.12%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Cellframe 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, CELL saw a change of $ +0.0029 (+0.87%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Cellframe 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.03 (+9.81%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

CELL Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Cellframe: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.3238
$ 0.3238$ 0.3238

$ 0.3544
$ 0.3544$ 0.3544

$ 2.36
$ 2.36$ 2.36

-0.24%

-0.02%

+0.11%

CELL Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 9.60M
$ 9.60M$ 9.60M

$ 87.19K
$ 87.19K$ 87.19K

28.60M
28.60M 28.60M

What is Cellframe (CELL)

Cellframe Network is a scalable, open-source, next-generation platform for building and bridging blockchains and services secured by post-quantum encryption.

Cellframe Network is a scalable, open-source, next-generation platform for building and bridging blockchains and services secured by post-quantum encryption.

Additionally, you can:
- Check CELL staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Cellframe on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Cellframe buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Cellframe Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Cellframe, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of CELL? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Cellframe price prediction page.

Cellframe Price History

Tracing CELL's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing CELL's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Cellframe price history page.

Cellframe (CELL) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Cellframe (CELL) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CELL token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Cellframe (CELL)

Looking for how to buy Cellframe? The process is straightforward and hassle-free!

CELL to Local Currencies

1 CELL to VND
8,831.314
1 CELL to AUD
A$0.52018
1 CELL to GBP
0.2517
1 CELL to EUR
0.291972
1 CELL to USD
$0.3356
1 CELL to MYR
RM1.429656
1 CELL to TRY
13.652208
1 CELL to JPY
¥50.34
1 CELL to ARS
ARS$460.355944
1 CELL to RUB
27.210448
1 CELL to INR
29.358288
1 CELL to IDR
Rp5,501.638464
1 CELL to KRW
467.4069
1 CELL to PHP
19.518496
1 CELL to EGP
￡E.16.296736
1 CELL to BRL
R$1.87936
1 CELL to CAD
C$0.463128
1 CELL to BDT
41.003608
1 CELL to NGN
513.934484
1 CELL to UAH
13.991164
1 CELL to VES
Bs41.2788
1 CELL to CLP
$325.532
1 CELL to PKR
Rs95.149312
1 CELL to KZT
182.489212
1 CELL to THB
฿10.9909
1 CELL to TWD
NT$10.037796
1 CELL to AED
د.إ1.231652
1 CELL to CHF
Fr0.271836
1 CELL to HKD
HK$2.631104
1 CELL to MAD
.د.م3.060672
1 CELL to MXN
$6.332772
1 CELL to PLN
1.255144
1 CELL to RON
лв1.490064
1 CELL to SEK
kr3.285524
1 CELL to BGN
лв0.573876
1 CELL to HUF
Ft117.547256
1 CELL to CZK
7.222112
1 CELL to KWD
د.ك0.1026936
1 CELL to ILS
1.137684

Cellframe Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Cellframe, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Cellframe Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Cellframe

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

