CELO (CELO) Live Price Chart

$0.3266
$0.3266
+0.43%1D
USD

CELO Live Price Data & Information

CELO (CELO) is currently trading at 0.3261 USD with a market cap of 187.84M USD. CELO to USD price is updated in real-time.

CELO Key Market Performance:

$ 239.94K USD
24-hour trading volume
+0.43%
CELO 24-hour price change
576.03M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the CELO to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CELO price information.

CELO Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of CELO for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.001398+0.43%
30 Days$ +0.075+29.86%
60 Days$ -0.0018-0.55%
90 Days$ -0.0471-12.63%
CELO Price Change Today

Today, CELO recorded a change of $ +0.001398 (+0.43%), reflecting its latest market activity.

CELO 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.075 (+29.86%), showing the token's short-term performance.

CELO 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, CELO saw a change of $ -0.0018 (-0.55%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

CELO 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.0471 (-12.63%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

CELO Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of CELO: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.2973
$ 0.2973$ 0.2973

$ 0.3395
$ 0.3395$ 0.3395

$ 5.211
$ 5.211$ 5.211

+0.27%

+0.43%

-7.15%

CELO Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 187.84M
$ 187.84M$ 187.84M

$ 239.94K
$ 239.94K$ 239.94K

576.03M
576.03M 576.03M

What is CELO (CELO)

Celo is an open platform that makes financial tools accessible to anyone with a mobile phone. The system offers a stablecoin called Celo Dollars and a governance token called Celo Gold(CELO or cGLD).

CELO is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your CELO investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check CELO staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about CELO on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your CELO buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

CELO Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as CELO, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of CELO? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our CELO price prediction page.

CELO Price History

Tracing CELO's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing CELO's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our CELO price history page.

CELO (CELO) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of CELO (CELO) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CELO token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy CELO (CELO)

Looking for how to buy CELO? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase CELO on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

CELO to Local Currencies

1 CELO to VND
8,581.3215
1 CELO to AUD
A$0.505455
1 CELO to GBP
0.244575
1 CELO to EUR
0.283707
1 CELO to USD
$0.3261
1 CELO to MYR
RM1.389186
1 CELO to TRY
13.236399
1 CELO to JPY
¥48.915
1 CELO to ARS
ARS$447.324414
1 CELO to RUB
26.44671
1 CELO to INR
28.514184
1 CELO to IDR
Rp5,345.900784
1 CELO to KRW
454.81167
1 CELO to PHP
18.975759
1 CELO to EGP
￡E.15.838677
1 CELO to BRL
R$1.822899
1 CELO to CAD
C$0.450018
1 CELO to BDT
39.842898
1 CELO to NGN
499.386279
1 CELO to UAH
13.595109
1 CELO to VES
Bs40.1103
1 CELO to CLP
$316.6431
1 CELO to PKR
Rs92.377608
1 CELO to KZT
177.323397
1 CELO to THB
฿10.686297
1 CELO to TWD
NT$9.756912
1 CELO to AED
د.إ1.196787
1 CELO to CHF
Fr0.264141
1 CELO to HKD
HK$2.556624
1 CELO to MAD
.د.م2.96751
1 CELO to MXN
$6.140463
1 CELO to PLN
1.219614
1 CELO to RON
лв1.447884
1 CELO to SEK
kr3.185997
1 CELO to BGN
лв0.557631
1 CELO to HUF
Ft114.138261
1 CELO to CZK
7.01115
1 CELO to KWD
د.ك0.0997866
1 CELO to ILS
1.105479

CELO Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of CELO, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official CELO Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About CELO

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

CELO
CELO
USD
USD

1 CELO = 0.3261 USD

Trade

CELOUSDT
$0.3261
$0.3261$0.3261
-1.10%

