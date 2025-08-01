More About CERE

Cere Network (CERE) Live Price Chart

$0.0011547
$0.0011547
+2.06%1D
USD

CERE Live Price Data & Information

Cere Network (CERE) is currently trading at 0.0011549 USD with a market cap of 8.01M USD. CERE to USD price is updated in real-time.

Cere Network Key Market Performance:

$ 55.31K USD
24-hour trading volume
+2.06%
Cere Network 24-hour price change
6.94B USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the CERE to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CERE price information.

CERE Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Cere Network for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.000023307+2.06%
30 Days$ -0.0001291-10.06%
60 Days$ -0.0001071-8.49%
90 Days$ +0.00005+4.52%
Cere Network Price Change Today

Today, CERE recorded a change of $ +0.000023307 (+2.06%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Cere Network 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.0001291 (-10.06%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Cere Network 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, CERE saw a change of $ -0.0001071 (-8.49%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Cere Network 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.00005 (+4.52%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

CERE Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Cere Network: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.0011196
$ 0.0011196$ 0.0011196

$ 0.0011923
$ 0.0011923$ 0.0011923

$ 1
$ 1$ 1

-0.63%

+2.06%

-5.45%

CERE Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 8.01M
$ 8.01M$ 8.01M

$ 55.31K
$ 55.31K$ 55.31K

6.94B
6.94B 6.94B

What is Cere Network (CERE)

Cere Network is the Decentralized Data and Finance Cloud, built-in in alignment with Polkadot, bringing data interoperability to businesses and consumers.

Cere Network is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Cere Network investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check CERE staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Cere Network on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Cere Network buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Cere Network Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Cere Network, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of CERE? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Cere Network price prediction page.

Cere Network Price History

Tracing CERE's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing CERE's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Cere Network price history page.

Cere Network (CERE) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Cere Network (CERE) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CERE token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Cere Network (CERE)

Looking for how to buy Cere Network? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Cere Network on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

CERE to Local Currencies

1 CERE to VND
30.3911935
1 CERE to AUD
A$0.001790095
1 CERE to GBP
0.000866175
1 CERE to EUR
0.001004763
1 CERE to USD
$0.0011549
1 CERE to MYR
RM0.004919874
1 CERE to TRY
0.046877391
1 CERE to JPY
¥0.173235
1 CERE to ARS
ARS$1.584222526
1 CERE to RUB
0.09366239
1 CERE to INR
0.100984456
1 CERE to IDR
Rp18.932783856
1 CERE to KRW
1.61073903
1 CERE to PHP
0.067203631
1 CERE to EGP
￡E.0.056093493
1 CERE to BRL
R$0.006455891
1 CERE to CAD
C$0.001593762
1 CERE to BDT
0.141105682
1 CERE to NGN
1.768602311
1 CERE to UAH
0.048147781
1 CERE to VES
Bs0.1420527
1 CERE to CLP
$1.1214079
1 CERE to PKR
Rs0.327160072
1 CERE to KZT
0.627999973
1 CERE to THB
฿0.037846073
1 CERE to TWD
NT$0.034554608
1 CERE to AED
د.إ0.004238483
1 CERE to CHF
Fr0.000935469
1 CERE to HKD
HK$0.009054416
1 CERE to MAD
.د.م0.01050959
1 CERE to MXN
$0.021746767
1 CERE to PLN
0.004319326
1 CERE to RON
лв0.005127756
1 CERE to SEK
kr0.011283373
1 CERE to BGN
лв0.001974879
1 CERE to HUF
Ft0.404226549
1 CERE to CZK
0.02483035
1 CERE to KWD
د.ك0.0003533994
1 CERE to ILS
0.003915111

Cere Network Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Cere Network, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Cere Network Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Cere Network

