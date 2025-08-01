More About CFG

CFG Price Info

CFG Whitepaper

CFG Official Website

CFG Tokenomics

CFG Price Forecast

CFG History

CFG Buying Guide

CFG-to-Fiat Currency Converter

CFG Spot

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Centrifuge Logo

Centrifuge Price(CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) Live Price Chart

$0.2679
$0.2679$0.2679
-4.49%1D
USD

CFG Live Price Data & Information

Centrifuge (CFG) is currently trading at 0.2679 USD with a market cap of 150.81M USD. CFG to USD price is updated in real-time.

Centrifuge Key Market Performance:

$ 78.08K USD
24-hour trading volume
-4.49%
Centrifuge 24-hour price change
562.95M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the CFG to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CFG price information.

CFG Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Centrifuge for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.012594-4.49%
30 Days$ +0.0962+56.02%
60 Days$ +0.0747+38.66%
90 Days$ +0.1679+167.90%
Centrifuge Price Change Today

Today, CFG recorded a change of $ -0.012594 (-4.49%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Centrifuge 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0962 (+56.02%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Centrifuge 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, CFG saw a change of $ +0.0747 (+38.66%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Centrifuge 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.1679 (+167.90%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

CFG Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Centrifuge: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.2626
$ 0.2626$ 0.2626

$ 0.2925
$ 0.2925$ 0.2925

$ 0.3679
$ 0.3679$ 0.3679

-1.91%

-4.49%

+3.43%

CFG Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 150.81M
$ 150.81M$ 150.81M

$ 78.08K
$ 78.08K$ 78.08K

562.95M
562.95M 562.95M

What is Centrifuge (CFG)

Centrifuge is the leading Web3 protocol focused on bridging real-world assets (RWAs) with decentralized finance (DeFi). Our mission is to unlock the next trillion dollars of real-world assets by leveraging blockchain technology to tokenize assets, bring transparency to financial systems, and enable efficient capital distribution.

Centrifuge is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Centrifuge investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check CFG staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Centrifuge on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Centrifuge buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Centrifuge Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Centrifuge, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of CFG? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Centrifuge price prediction page.

Centrifuge Price History

Tracing CFG's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing CFG's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Centrifuge price history page.

Centrifuge (CFG) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Centrifuge (CFG) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CFG token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Centrifuge (CFG)

Looking for how to buy Centrifuge? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Centrifuge on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

CFG to Local Currencies

1 CFG to VND
7,049.7885
1 CFG to AUD
A$0.415245
1 CFG to GBP
0.200925
1 CFG to EUR
0.233073
1 CFG to USD
$0.2679
1 CFG to MYR
RM1.141254
1 CFG to TRY
10.898172
1 CFG to JPY
¥40.185
1 CFG to ARS
ARS$367.489146
1 CFG to RUB
21.721332
1 CFG to INR
23.435892
1 CFG to IDR
Rp4,391.802576
1 CFG to KRW
373.117725
1 CFG to PHP
15.581064
1 CFG to EGP
￡E.13.009224
1 CFG to BRL
R$1.50024
1 CFG to CAD
C$0.369702
1 CFG to BDT
32.732022
1 CFG to NGN
410.259381
1 CFG to UAH
11.168751
1 CFG to VES
Bs32.9517
1 CFG to CLP
$259.863
1 CFG to PKR
Rs75.955008
1 CFG to KZT
145.675983
1 CFG to THB
฿8.773725
1 CFG to TWD
NT$8.012889
1 CFG to AED
د.إ0.983193
1 CFG to CHF
Fr0.216999
1 CFG to HKD
HK$2.100336
1 CFG to MAD
.د.م2.443248
1 CFG to MXN
$5.055273
1 CFG to PLN
1.001946
1 CFG to RON
лв1.189476
1 CFG to SEK
kr2.622741
1 CFG to BGN
лв0.458109
1 CFG to HUF
Ft93.834654
1 CFG to CZK
5.765208
1 CFG to KWD
د.ك0.0819774
1 CFG to ILS
0.908181

Centrifuge Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Centrifuge, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Centrifuge Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Centrifuge

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025

Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

August 1, 2025

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off

MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!

July 31, 2025

What is XRP? Complete Guide to Ripple’s Cryptocurrency and Prediction

This comprehensive guide explores everything you need to know about XRP cryptocurrency, from its revolutionary technology and real-world applications to investment considerations and future prospects. Whether you’re a crypto beginner or seasoned investor, you’ll discover how XRP’s unique approach to digital payments is reshaping the global financial landscape.

July 31, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

CFG
CFG
USD
USD

1 CFG = 0.2679 USD

Trade

CFGUSDT
$0.2679
$0.2679$0.2679
+1.55%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee