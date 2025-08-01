More About CFX

CONFLUX (CFX) is currently trading at 0.208 USD with a market cap of 1.06B USD. CFX to USD price is updated in real-time.

CONFLUX Key Market Performance:

$ 40.59M USD
24-hour trading volume
-0.35%
CONFLUX 24-hour price change
5.12B USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the CFX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CFX price information.

CFX Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of CONFLUX for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0007303-0.35%
30 Days$ +0.13431+182.26%
60 Days$ +0.1319+173.32%
90 Days$ +0.12989+166.29%
CONFLUX Price Change Today

Today, CFX recorded a change of $ -0.0007303 (-0.35%), reflecting its latest market activity.

CONFLUX 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.13431 (+182.26%), showing the token's short-term performance.

CONFLUX 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, CFX saw a change of $ +0.1319 (+173.32%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

CONFLUX 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.12989 (+166.29%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

$ 0.2041
$ 0.2041$ 0.2041

$ 0.23382
$ 0.23382$ 0.23382

$ 1.71499
$ 1.71499$ 1.71499

+0.24%

-0.35%

+16.55%

$ 1.06B
$ 1.06B$ 1.06B

$ 40.59M
$ 40.59M$ 40.59M

5.12B
5.12B 5.12B

What is CONFLUX (CFX)

Brief introduction: Conflux Network is an open protocol for a new world of DApps, finance, and Web 3.0. As a fast and secure public blockchain, Conflux Network combines Proof of Work and a Tree-Graph structure to power a new generation of decentralized commerce.

CONFLUX is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your CONFLUX investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check CFX staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about CONFLUX on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your CONFLUX buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

CONFLUX Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as CONFLUX, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of CFX? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our CONFLUX price prediction page.

CONFLUX Price History

Tracing CFX's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing CFX's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our CONFLUX price history page.

CONFLUX (CFX) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of CONFLUX (CFX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CFX token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy CONFLUX (CFX)

Looking for how to buy CONFLUX? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase CONFLUX on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

CFX to Local Currencies

1 CFX to VND
5,473.52
1 CFX to AUD
A$0.3224
1 CFX to GBP
0.156
1 CFX to EUR
0.18096
1 CFX to USD
$0.208
1 CFX to MYR
RM0.88608
1 CFX to TRY
8.44272
1 CFX to JPY
¥31.2
1 CFX to ARS
ARS$285.32192
1 CFX to RUB
16.8688
1 CFX to INR
18.18752
1 CFX to IDR
Rp3,409.83552
1 CFX to KRW
290.0976
1 CFX to PHP
12.10352
1 CFX to EGP
￡E.10.10256
1 CFX to BRL
R$1.16272
1 CFX to CAD
C$0.28704
1 CFX to BDT
25.41344
1 CFX to NGN
318.52912
1 CFX to UAH
8.67152
1 CFX to VES
Bs25.584
1 CFX to CLP
$201.968
1 CFX to PKR
Rs58.92224
1 CFX to KZT
113.10416
1 CFX to THB
฿6.81616
1 CFX to TWD
NT$6.22336
1 CFX to AED
د.إ0.76336
1 CFX to CHF
Fr0.16848
1 CFX to HKD
HK$1.63072
1 CFX to MAD
.د.م1.8928
1 CFX to MXN
$3.91664
1 CFX to PLN
0.77792
1 CFX to RON
лв0.92352
1 CFX to SEK
kr2.03216
1 CFX to BGN
лв0.35568
1 CFX to HUF
Ft72.80208
1 CFX to CZK
4.472
1 CFX to KWD
د.ك0.063648
1 CFX to ILS
0.70512

CONFLUX Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of CONFLUX, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official CONFLUX Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About CONFLUX

Disclaimer

