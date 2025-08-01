What is CHAD (CHAD)

$CHAD originates from 4chan and is a 3D AI male character introduced by xAI in the “Companions” feature of the Grok app.

CHAD is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your CHAD investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check CHAD staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about CHAD on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your CHAD buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

CHAD Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as CHAD, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of CHAD? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our CHAD price prediction page.

CHAD Price History

Tracing CHAD's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing CHAD's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our CHAD price history page.

CHAD (CHAD) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of CHAD (CHAD) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CHAD token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy CHAD (CHAD)

Looking for how to buy CHAD? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase CHAD on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

CHAD to Local Currencies

1 CHAD to VND ₫ 4.1056663 1 CHAD to AUD A$ 0.000241831 1 CHAD to GBP ￡ 0.000117015 1 CHAD to EUR € 0.0001357374 1 CHAD to USD $ 0.00015602 1 CHAD to MYR RM 0.0006646452 1 CHAD to TRY ₺ 0.0063328518 1 CHAD to JPY ¥ 0.023403 1 CHAD to ARS ARS$ 0.2140188748 1 CHAD to RUB ₽ 0.012653222 1 CHAD to INR ₹ 0.0136423888 1 CHAD to IDR Rp 2.5577045088 1 CHAD to KRW ₩ 0.217601094 1 CHAD to PHP ₱ 0.0090788038 1 CHAD to EGP ￡E. 0.0075778914 1 CHAD to BRL R$ 0.0008721518 1 CHAD to CAD C$ 0.0002153076 1 CHAD to BDT ৳ 0.0190625236 1 CHAD to NGN ₦ 0.2389274678 1 CHAD to UAH ₴ 0.0065044738 1 CHAD to VES Bs 0.01919046 1 CHAD to CLP $ 0.15149542 1 CHAD to PKR Rs 0.0441973456 1 CHAD to KZT ₸ 0.0848389954 1 CHAD to THB ฿ 0.0051127754 1 CHAD to TWD NT$ 0.0046681184 1 CHAD to AED د.إ 0.0005725934 1 CHAD to CHF Fr 0.0001263762 1 CHAD to HKD HK$ 0.0012231968 1 CHAD to MAD .د.م 0.001419782 1 CHAD to MXN $ 0.0029378566 1 CHAD to PLN zł 0.0005835148 1 CHAD to RON лв 0.0006927288 1 CHAD to SEK kr 0.0015243154 1 CHAD to BGN лв 0.0002667942 1 CHAD to HUF Ft 0.0546085602 1 CHAD to CZK Kč 0.00335443 1 CHAD to KWD د.ك 0.00004774212 1 CHAD to ILS ₪ 0.0005289078

CHAD Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of CHAD, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About CHAD What is the price of CHAD (CHAD) today? The live price of CHAD (CHAD) is 0.00015602 USD . What is the market cap of CHAD (CHAD)? The current market cap of CHAD is -- USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of CHAD by its real-time market price of 0.00015602 USD . What is the circulating supply of CHAD (CHAD)? The current circulating supply of CHAD (CHAD) is -- USD . What was the highest price of CHAD (CHAD)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of CHAD (CHAD) is 0.01171 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of CHAD (CHAD)? The 24-hour trading volume of CHAD (CHAD) is $ 56.31K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025 Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!