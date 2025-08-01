More About CHEX

CHEX Price Info

CHEX Whitepaper

CHEX Official Website

CHEX Tokenomics

CHEX Price Forecast

CHEX History

CHEX Buying Guide

CHEX-to-Fiat Currency Converter

CHEX Spot

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Chintai Network Logo

Chintai Network Price(CHEX)

Chintai Network (CHEX) Live Price Chart

$0.08275
$0.08275$0.08275
-6.98%1D
USD

CHEX Live Price Data & Information

Chintai Network (CHEX) is currently trading at 0.08282 USD with a market cap of 82.73M USD. CHEX to USD price is updated in real-time.

Chintai Network Key Market Performance:

$ 217.22K USD
24-hour trading volume
-6.98%
Chintai Network 24-hour price change
998.92M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the CHEX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CHEX price information.

CHEX Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Chintai Network for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0062094-6.98%
30 Days$ -0.03738-31.10%
60 Days$ -0.10578-56.09%
90 Days$ -0.11398-57.92%
Chintai Network Price Change Today

Today, CHEX recorded a change of $ -0.0062094 (-6.98%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Chintai Network 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.03738 (-31.10%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Chintai Network 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, CHEX saw a change of $ -0.10578 (-56.09%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Chintai Network 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.11398 (-57.92%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

CHEX Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Chintai Network: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.082
$ 0.082$ 0.082

$ 0.09165
$ 0.09165$ 0.09165

$ 0.87
$ 0.87$ 0.87

-0.76%

-6.98%

-23.13%

CHEX Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 82.73M
$ 82.73M$ 82.73M

$ 217.22K
$ 217.22K$ 217.22K

998.92M
998.92M 998.92M

What is Chintai Network (CHEX)

Chintai is a licensed and regulated tokenization platform. Powered by the innovative $CHEX token, Chintai offers a compliant, one-stop solution for bringing real-world assets on-chain.

Chintai Network is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Chintai Network investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check CHEX staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Chintai Network on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Chintai Network buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Chintai Network Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Chintai Network, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of CHEX? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Chintai Network price prediction page.

Chintai Network Price History

Tracing CHEX's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing CHEX's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Chintai Network price history page.

Chintai Network (CHEX) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Chintai Network (CHEX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CHEX token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Chintai Network (CHEX)

Looking for how to buy Chintai Network? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Chintai Network on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

CHEX to Local Currencies

1 CHEX to VND
2,179.4083
1 CHEX to AUD
A$0.128371
1 CHEX to GBP
0.062115
1 CHEX to EUR
0.0720534
1 CHEX to USD
$0.08282
1 CHEX to MYR
RM0.3528132
1 CHEX to TRY
3.3616638
1 CHEX to JPY
¥12.423
1 CHEX to ARS
ARS$113.6075068
1 CHEX to RUB
6.716702
1 CHEX to INR
7.2417808
1 CHEX to IDR
Rp1,357.7047008
1 CHEX to KRW
115.509054
1 CHEX to PHP
4.8192958
1 CHEX to EGP
￡E.4.0225674
1 CHEX to BRL
R$0.4629638
1 CHEX to CAD
C$0.1142916
1 CHEX to BDT
10.1189476
1 CHEX to NGN
126.8297198
1 CHEX to UAH
3.4527658
1 CHEX to VES
Bs10.18686
1 CHEX to CLP
$80.41822
1 CHEX to PKR
Rs23.4612496
1 CHEX to KZT
45.0350314
1 CHEX to THB
฿2.7140114
1 CHEX to TWD
NT$2.4779744
1 CHEX to AED
د.إ0.3039494
1 CHEX to CHF
Fr0.0670842
1 CHEX to HKD
HK$0.6493088
1 CHEX to MAD
.د.م0.753662
1 CHEX to MXN
$1.5595006
1 CHEX to PLN
0.3097468
1 CHEX to RON
лв0.3677208
1 CHEX to SEK
kr0.8091514
1 CHEX to BGN
лв0.1416222
1 CHEX to HUF
Ft28.9878282
1 CHEX to CZK
1.78063
1 CHEX to KWD
د.ك0.02534292
1 CHEX to ILS
0.2807598

Chintai Network Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Chintai Network, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Chintai Network Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Chintai Network

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025

Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

August 1, 2025

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off

MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!

July 31, 2025

What is XRP? Complete Guide to Ripple’s Cryptocurrency and Prediction

This comprehensive guide explores everything you need to know about XRP cryptocurrency, from its revolutionary technology and real-world applications to investment considerations and future prospects. Whether you’re a crypto beginner or seasoned investor, you’ll discover how XRP’s unique approach to digital payments is reshaping the global financial landscape.

July 31, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

CHEX
CHEX
USD
USD

1 CHEX = 0.08282 USD

Trade

CHEXUSDT
$0.08282
$0.08282$0.08282
-8.45%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee