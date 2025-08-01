More About CHMPZ

Chimpzee Logo

Chimpzee Price(CHMPZ)

Chimpzee (CHMPZ) Live Price Chart

$0.00004324
$0.00004324$0.00004324
-3.48%1D
USD

CHMPZ Live Price Data & Information

Chimpzee (CHMPZ) is currently trading at 0.00004324 USD with a market cap of 0.00 USD. CHMPZ to USD price is updated in real-time.

Chimpzee Key Market Performance:

$ 82.23K USD
24-hour trading volume
-3.48%
Chimpzee 24-hour price change
0.00 USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the CHMPZ to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CHMPZ price information.

CHMPZ Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Chimpzee for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.000001559-3.47%
30 Days$ +0.0000228+111.54%
60 Days$ +0.00000557+14.78%
90 Days$ +0.00002753+175.23%
Chimpzee Price Change Today

Today, CHMPZ recorded a change of $ -0.000001559 (-3.47%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Chimpzee 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0000228 (+111.54%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Chimpzee 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, CHMPZ saw a change of $ +0.00000557 (+14.78%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Chimpzee 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.00002753 (+175.23%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

CHMPZ Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Chimpzee: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.00004323
$ 0.00004323$ 0.00004323

$ 0.00004517
$ 0.00004517$ 0.00004517

$ 0.000572
$ 0.000572$ 0.000572

-0.53%

-3.47%

+2.87%

CHMPZ Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

$ 82.23K
$ 82.23K$ 82.23K

0.00
0.00 0.00

What is Chimpzee (CHMPZ)

Chimpzee is the first Web3 project that provides three ways for people to earn passive income while simultaneously saving animals and fighting climate change. The new Chimpzee green initiative significantly emphasizes protecting Earth’s natural environment. It seeks to increase public awareness and revolutionize the way people contribute to charitable organizations that help endangered species and fight climate change.

Chimpzee is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Chimpzee investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check CHMPZ staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Chimpzee on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Chimpzee buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Chimpzee Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Chimpzee, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of CHMPZ? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Chimpzee price prediction page.

Chimpzee Price History

Tracing CHMPZ's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing CHMPZ's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Chimpzee price history page.

Chimpzee (CHMPZ) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Chimpzee (CHMPZ) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CHMPZ token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Chimpzee (CHMPZ)

Looking for how to buy Chimpzee? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Chimpzee on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

CHMPZ to Local Currencies

1 CHMPZ to VND
1.1378606
1 CHMPZ to AUD
A$0.000067022
1 CHMPZ to GBP
0.00003243
1 CHMPZ to EUR
0.0000376188
1 CHMPZ to USD
$0.00004324
1 CHMPZ to MYR
RM0.0001842024
1 CHMPZ to TRY
0.0017590032
1 CHMPZ to JPY
¥0.006486
1 CHMPZ to ARS
ARS$0.0593140376
1 CHMPZ to RUB
0.0035058992
1 CHMPZ to INR
0.0037826352
1 CHMPZ to IDR
Rp0.7088523456
1 CHMPZ to KRW
0.06022251
1 CHMPZ to PHP
0.0025148384
1 CHMPZ to EGP
￡E.0.0020997344
1 CHMPZ to BRL
R$0.000242144
1 CHMPZ to CAD
C$0.0000596712
1 CHMPZ to BDT
0.0052830632
1 CHMPZ to NGN
0.0662173036
1 CHMPZ to UAH
0.0018026756
1 CHMPZ to VES
Bs0.00531852
1 CHMPZ to CLP
$0.0419428
1 CHMPZ to PKR
Rs0.0122594048
1 CHMPZ to KZT
0.0235126148
1 CHMPZ to THB
฿0.00141611
1 CHMPZ to TWD
NT$0.0012933084
1 CHMPZ to AED
د.إ0.0001586908
1 CHMPZ to CHF
Fr0.0000350244
1 CHMPZ to HKD
HK$0.0003390016
1 CHMPZ to MAD
.د.م0.0003943488
1 CHMPZ to MXN
$0.0008159388
1 CHMPZ to PLN
0.0001617176
1 CHMPZ to RON
лв0.0001919856
1 CHMPZ to SEK
kr0.0004233196
1 CHMPZ to BGN
лв0.0000739404
1 CHMPZ to HUF
Ft0.0151452424
1 CHMPZ to CZK
0.0009305248
1 CHMPZ to KWD
د.ك0.00001323144
1 CHMPZ to ILS
0.0001465836

Chimpzee Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Chimpzee, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Chimpzee Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Chimpzee

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions.

