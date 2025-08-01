More About CHR

CHR Price(CHR)

CHR (CHR) Live Price Chart

CHR Live Price Data & Information

CHR (CHR) is currently trading at 0.08977 USD with a market cap of 75.86M USD. CHR to USD price is updated in real-time.

CHR Key Market Performance:

$ 884.71K USD
24-hour trading volume
-0.58%
CHR 24-hour price change
845.08M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the CHR to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CHR price information.

CHR Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of CHR for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0005239-0.58%
30 Days$ +0.01572+21.22%
60 Days$ +0.00497+5.86%
90 Days$ -0.00422-4.49%
CHR Price Change Today

Today, CHR recorded a change of $ -0.0005239 (-0.58%), reflecting its latest market activity.

CHR 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.01572 (+21.22%), showing the token's short-term performance.

CHR 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, CHR saw a change of $ +0.00497 (+5.86%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

CHR 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.00422 (-4.49%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

CHR Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of CHR: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

-0.58%

-0.58%

-6.76%

CHR Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

What is CHR (CHR)

Chromia is a data centric Layer 1 platform that can support parallel executions by scaling horizontally, and high performance gaming or AI applications. The deposits are in erc20 and FT4. FT4: https://explorer.chromia.com/mainnet ERC20: https://etherscan.io/token/0x8a2279d4a90b6fe1c4b30fa660cc9f926797baa2

CHR is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your CHR investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check CHR staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about CHR on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your CHR buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

CHR Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as CHR, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of CHR? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our CHR price prediction page.

CHR Price History

Tracing CHR's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing CHR's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our CHR price history page.

CHR (CHR) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of CHR (CHR) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CHR token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy CHR (CHR)

Looking for how to buy CHR? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase CHR on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

CHR to Local Currencies

1 CHR to VND
2,362.29755
1 CHR to AUD
A$0.1391435
1 CHR to GBP
0.0673275
1 CHR to EUR
0.0780999
1 CHR to USD
$0.08977
1 CHR to MYR
RM0.3824202
1 CHR to TRY
3.6437643
1 CHR to JPY
¥13.4655
1 CHR to ARS
ARS$123.1410998
1 CHR to RUB
7.280347
1 CHR to INR
7.8494888
1 CHR to IDR
Rp1,471.6391088
1 CHR to KRW
125.202219
1 CHR to PHP
5.2237163
1 CHR to EGP
￡E.4.3601289
1 CHR to BRL
R$0.5018143
1 CHR to CAD
C$0.1238826
1 CHR to BDT
10.9680986
1 CHR to NGN
137.4728803
1 CHR to UAH
3.7425113
1 CHR to VES
Bs11.04171
1 CHR to CLP
$87.16667
1 CHR to PKR
Rs25.4300456
1 CHR to KZT
48.8142329
1 CHR to THB
฿2.9417629
1 CHR to TWD
NT$2.6859184
1 CHR to AED
د.إ0.3294559
1 CHR to CHF
Fr0.0727137
1 CHR to HKD
HK$0.7037968
1 CHR to MAD
.د.م0.816907
1 CHR to MXN
$1.6903691
1 CHR to PLN
0.3357398
1 CHR to RON
лв0.3985788
1 CHR to SEK
kr0.8770529
1 CHR to BGN
лв0.1535067
1 CHR to HUF
Ft31.4203977
1 CHR to CZK
1.930055
1 CHR to KWD
د.ك0.02746962
1 CHR to ILS
0.3043203

CHR Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of CHR, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official CHR Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About CHR

