Chiliz (CHZ) Live Price Chart

$0.03972
$0.03972$0.03972
-1.02%1D
USD

CHZ Live Price Data & Information

Chiliz (CHZ) is currently trading at 0.03971 USD with a market cap of 387.14M USD. CHZ to USD price is updated in real-time.

Chiliz Key Market Performance:

$ 724.67K USD
24-hour trading volume
-1.02%
Chiliz 24-hour price change
9.75B USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the CHZ to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CHZ price information.

CHZ Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Chiliz for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0004093-1.02%
30 Days$ +0.0058+17.10%
60 Days$ +0.00025+0.63%
90 Days$ -0.00229-5.46%
Chiliz Price Change Today

Today, CHZ recorded a change of $ -0.0004093 (-1.02%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Chiliz 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0058 (+17.10%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Chiliz 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, CHZ saw a change of $ +0.00025 (+0.63%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Chiliz 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.00229 (-5.46%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

CHZ Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Chiliz: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.0395
$ 0.0395$ 0.0395

$ 0.04154
$ 0.04154$ 0.04154

$ 0.94781
$ 0.94781$ 0.94781

-0.71%

-1.02%

-5.61%

CHZ Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 387.14M
$ 387.14M$ 387.14M

$ 724.67K
$ 724.67K$ 724.67K

9.75B
9.75B 9.75B

What is Chiliz (CHZ)

Chiliz is a leading digital currency for sports tokenization, powering the world’s first scalable fan engagement & rewards app Socios.com where fans can buy & trade branded Fan Tokens as well as vote in club-focused surveys & polls, and win exclusive rewards and once-in-a-life-time opportunities. Till now, Chiliz has announced official partnerships with 20 leading sports organisations including Barcelona, Juventus, .Paris Sain-Germain, AC Milan, AS Roma, Atletico Madrid, Galatasaray, and Dota2 back-to-back winner OG.

Chiliz is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Chiliz investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check CHZ staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Chiliz on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Chiliz buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Chiliz Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Chiliz, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of CHZ? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Chiliz price prediction page.

Chiliz Price History

Tracing CHZ's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing CHZ's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Chiliz price history page.

Chiliz (CHZ) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Chiliz (CHZ) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CHZ token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Chiliz (CHZ)

Looking for how to buy Chiliz? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Chiliz on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

CHZ to Local Currencies

Chiliz Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Chiliz, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Chiliz Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Chiliz

