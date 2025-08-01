More About CKB

Nervos Network Price(CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) Live Price Chart

CKB Live Price Data & Information

Nervos Network (CKB) is currently trading at 0.005459 USD with a market cap of 256.46M USD. CKB to USD price is updated in real-time.

Nervos Network Key Market Performance:

$ 1.67M USD
24-hour trading volume
-4.51%
Nervos Network 24-hour price change
46.98B USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the CKB to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.

CKB Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Nervos Network for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.00025769-4.51%
30 Days$ +0.002197+67.35%
60 Days$ +0.00103+23.25%
90 Days$ +0.000338+6.60%
Nervos Network Price Change Today

Today, CKB recorded a change of $ -0.00025769 (-4.51%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Nervos Network 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.002197 (+67.35%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Nervos Network 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, CKB saw a change of $ +0.00103 (+23.25%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Nervos Network 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.000338 (+6.60%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

CKB Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Nervos Network: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

-1.86%

-4.51%

+6.97%

CKB Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

What is Nervos Network (CKB)

The Nervos Network is an open source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols solving the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its "store of value" crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte.

The Nervos Network is an open source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols solving the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its "store of value" crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte.

Additionally, you can:
- Check CKB staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Nervos Network on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Nervos Network buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Nervos Network Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Nervos Network, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of CKB? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Nervos Network price prediction page.

Nervos Network Price History

Tracing CKB's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing CKB's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Nervos Network price history page.

Nervos Network (CKB) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Nervos Network (CKB) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CKB token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Nervos Network (CKB)

Looking for how to buy Nervos Network? The process is straightforward and hassle-free!

CKB to Local Currencies

1 CKB to VND
143.653585
1 CKB to AUD
A$0.00846145
1 CKB to GBP
0.00409425
1 CKB to EUR
0.00474933
1 CKB to USD
$0.005459
1 CKB to MYR
RM0.02325534
1 CKB to TRY
0.22207212
1 CKB to JPY
¥0.81885
1 CKB to ARS
ARS$7.48832866
1 CKB to RUB
0.44261572
1 CKB to INR
0.47755332
1 CKB to IDR
Rp89.49178896
1 CKB to KRW
7.60302225
1 CKB to PHP
0.31749544
1 CKB to EGP
￡E.0.26508904
1 CKB to BRL
R$0.0305704
1 CKB to CAD
C$0.00753342
1 CKB to BDT
0.66698062
1 CKB to NGN
8.35985801
1 CKB to UAH
0.22758571
1 CKB to VES
Bs0.671457
1 CKB to CLP
$5.29523
1 CKB to PKR
Rs1.54773568
1 CKB to KZT
2.96844043
1 CKB to THB
฿0.17878225
1 CKB to TWD
NT$0.16327869
1 CKB to AED
د.إ0.02003453
1 CKB to CHF
Fr0.00442179
1 CKB to HKD
HK$0.04279856
1 CKB to MAD
.د.م0.04978608
1 CKB to MXN
$0.10301133
1 CKB to PLN
0.02041666
1 CKB to RON
лв0.02423796
1 CKB to SEK
kr0.05344361
1 CKB to BGN
лв0.00933489
1 CKB to HUF
Ft1.91206934
1 CKB to CZK
0.11747768
1 CKB to KWD
د.ك0.001670454
1 CKB to ILS
0.01850601

Nervos Network Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Nervos Network, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Nervos Network Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Nervos Network

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

