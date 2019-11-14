Nervos Network (CKB) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Nervos Network (CKB), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Nervos Network (CKB) Information The Nervos Network is an open source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols solving the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its "store of value" crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. Official Website: http://nervos.org/ Whitepaper: https://github.com/nervosnetwork/rfcs/blob/master/rfcs/0002-ckb/0002-ckb.md Block Explorer: https://explorer.nervos.org/

Nervos Network (CKB) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Nervos Network (CKB), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 259.17M Total Supply: -- Circulating Supply: $ 46.98B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- All-Time High: $ 0.05398 All-Time Low: $ 0.002083401220247072 Current Price: $ 0.005516

Nervos Network (CKB) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Nervos Network (CKB) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of CKB tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CKB tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

