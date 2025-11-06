ExchangeDEX+
The live CKEC price today is 0.2715 USD. Track real-time CKEC to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore CKEC price trend easily at MEXC now.

1 CKEC to USD Live Price:

$0.2649
$0.2649$0.2649
+2.12%1D
USD
CKEC (CKEC) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-11-06 20:41:35 (UTC+8)

CKEC (CKEC) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.2051
$ 0.2051$ 0.2051
24H Low
$ 0.33
$ 0.33$ 0.33
24H High

$ 0.2051
$ 0.2051$ 0.2051

$ 0.33
$ 0.33$ 0.33

--
----

--
----

-0.92%

+2.12%

+17.38%

+17.38%

CKEC (CKEC) real-time price is $ 0.2715. Over the past 24 hours, CKEC traded between a low of $ 0.2051 and a high of $ 0.33, showing active market volatility. CKEC's all-time high price is --, while its all-time low price is --.

In terms of short-term performance, CKEC has changed by -0.92% over the past hour, +2.12% over 24 hours, and +17.38% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

CKEC (CKEC) Market Information

--
----

$ 20.85K
$ 20.85K$ 20.85K

$ 67.88M
$ 67.88M$ 67.88M

--
----

250,000,000
250,000,000 250,000,000

ARB

The current Market Cap of CKEC is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 20.85K. The circulating supply of CKEC is --, with a total supply of 250000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 67.88M.

CKEC (CKEC) Price History USD

Track the price changes of CKEC for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.005499+2.12%
30 Days$ +0.1915+239.37%
60 Days$ +0.1915+239.37%
90 Days$ +0.1915+239.37%
CKEC Price Change Today

Today, CKEC recorded a change of $ +0.005499 (+2.12%), reflecting its latest market activity.

CKEC 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.1915 (+239.37%), showing the token's short-term performance.

CKEC 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, CKEC saw a change of $ +0.1915 (+239.37%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

CKEC 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.1915 (+239.37%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of CKEC (CKEC)?

Check out the CKEC Price History page now.

What is CKEC (CKEC)

CKEC serves as the global hub of the eSports industry, fostering sustainable growth by nurturing talent through education and technology and transforming the eSports ecosystem.

CKEC is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your CKEC investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check CKEC staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about CKEC on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your CKEC buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

CKEC Price Prediction (USD)

How much will CKEC (CKEC) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your CKEC (CKEC) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for CKEC.

Check the CKEC price prediction now!

CKEC (CKEC) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of CKEC (CKEC) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CKEC token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy CKEC (CKEC)

Looking for how to buy CKEC? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase CKEC on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

CKEC to Local Currencies

1 CKEC(CKEC) to VND
7,144.5225
1 CKEC(CKEC) to AUD
A$0.415395
1 CKEC(CKEC) to GBP
0.20634
1 CKEC(CKEC) to EUR
0.23349
1 CKEC(CKEC) to USD
$0.2715
1 CKEC(CKEC) to MYR
RM1.13487
1 CKEC(CKEC) to TRY
11.432865
1 CKEC(CKEC) to JPY
¥41.5395
1 CKEC(CKEC) to ARS
ARS$394.046955
1 CKEC(CKEC) to RUB
22.02951
1 CKEC(CKEC) to INR
24.06033
1 CKEC(CKEC) to IDR
Rp4,524.99819
1 CKEC(CKEC) to PHP
15.97506
1 CKEC(CKEC) to EGP
￡E.12.84738
1 CKEC(CKEC) to BRL
R$1.44981
1 CKEC(CKEC) to CAD
C$0.3801
1 CKEC(CKEC) to BDT
33.125715
1 CKEC(CKEC) to NGN
390.64506
1 CKEC(CKEC) to COP
$1,040.227815
1 CKEC(CKEC) to ZAR
R.4.71324
1 CKEC(CKEC) to UAH
11.41929
1 CKEC(CKEC) to TZS
T.Sh.667.0755
1 CKEC(CKEC) to VES
Bs60.5445
1 CKEC(CKEC) to CLP
$255.753
1 CKEC(CKEC) to PKR
Rs76.73676
1 CKEC(CKEC) to KZT
142.817145
1 CKEC(CKEC) to THB
฿8.777595
1 CKEC(CKEC) to TWD
NT$8.386635
1 CKEC(CKEC) to AED
د.إ0.996405
1 CKEC(CKEC) to CHF
Fr0.2172
1 CKEC(CKEC) to HKD
HK$2.109555
1 CKEC(CKEC) to AMD
֏103.8216
1 CKEC(CKEC) to MAD
.د.م2.527665
1 CKEC(CKEC) to MXN
$5.04447
1 CKEC(CKEC) to SAR
ريال1.018125
1 CKEC(CKEC) to ETB
Br41.672535
1 CKEC(CKEC) to KES
KSh35.06694
1 CKEC(CKEC) to JOD
د.أ0.1924935
1 CKEC(CKEC) to PLN
1.001835
1 CKEC(CKEC) to RON
лв1.197315
1 CKEC(CKEC) to SEK
kr2.587395
1 CKEC(CKEC) to BGN
лв0.458835
1 CKEC(CKEC) to HUF
Ft91.074675
1 CKEC(CKEC) to CZK
5.736795
1 CKEC(CKEC) to KWD
د.ك0.0833505
1 CKEC(CKEC) to ILS
0.882375
1 CKEC(CKEC) to BOB
Bs1.87335
1 CKEC(CKEC) to AZN
0.46155
1 CKEC(CKEC) to TJS
SM2.50323
1 CKEC(CKEC) to GEL
0.735765
1 CKEC(CKEC) to AOA
Kz247.7166
1 CKEC(CKEC) to BHD
.د.ب0.102084
1 CKEC(CKEC) to BMD
$0.2715
1 CKEC(CKEC) to DKK
kr1.75932
1 CKEC(CKEC) to HNL
L7.13502
1 CKEC(CKEC) to MUR
12.489
1 CKEC(CKEC) to NAD
$4.715955
1 CKEC(CKEC) to NOK
kr2.75844
1 CKEC(CKEC) to NZD
$0.47784
1 CKEC(CKEC) to PAB
B/.0.2715
1 CKEC(CKEC) to PGK
K1.159305
1 CKEC(CKEC) to QAR
ر.ق0.98826
1 CKEC(CKEC) to RSD
дин.27.619695
1 CKEC(CKEC) to UZS
soʻm3,232.14234
1 CKEC(CKEC) to ALL
L22.770705
1 CKEC(CKEC) to ANG
ƒ0.485985
1 CKEC(CKEC) to AWG
ƒ0.4887
1 CKEC(CKEC) to BBD
$0.543
1 CKEC(CKEC) to BAM
KM0.458835
1 CKEC(CKEC) to BIF
Fr800.6535
1 CKEC(CKEC) to BND
$0.35295
1 CKEC(CKEC) to BSD
$0.2715
1 CKEC(CKEC) to JMD
$43.535025
1 CKEC(CKEC) to KHR
1,090.36029
1 CKEC(CKEC) to KMF
Fr115.659
1 CKEC(CKEC) to LAK
5,902.173795
1 CKEC(CKEC) to LKR
රු82.772205
1 CKEC(CKEC) to MDL
L4.645365
1 CKEC(CKEC) to MGA
Ar1,222.97175
1 CKEC(CKEC) to MOP
P2.172
1 CKEC(CKEC) to MVR
4.1811
1 CKEC(CKEC) to MWK
MK470.53665
1 CKEC(CKEC) to MZN
MT17.362425
1 CKEC(CKEC) to NPR
रु38.47155
1 CKEC(CKEC) to PYG
1,925.478
1 CKEC(CKEC) to RWF
Fr394.4895
1 CKEC(CKEC) to SBD
$2.23173
1 CKEC(CKEC) to SCR
3.73041
1 CKEC(CKEC) to SRD
$10.466325
1 CKEC(CKEC) to SVC
$2.37291
1 CKEC(CKEC) to SZL
L4.710525
1 CKEC(CKEC) to TMT
m0.95025
1 CKEC(CKEC) to TND
د.ت0.8033685
1 CKEC(CKEC) to TTD
$1.838055
1 CKEC(CKEC) to UGX
Sh949.164
1 CKEC(CKEC) to XAF
Fr154.4835
1 CKEC(CKEC) to XCD
$0.73305
1 CKEC(CKEC) to XOF
Fr154.4835
1 CKEC(CKEC) to XPF
Fr27.9645
1 CKEC(CKEC) to BWP
P3.651675
1 CKEC(CKEC) to BZD
$0.545715
1 CKEC(CKEC) to CVE
$25.97712
1 CKEC(CKEC) to DJF
Fr48.327
1 CKEC(CKEC) to DOP
$17.46288
1 CKEC(CKEC) to DZD
د.ج35.48505
1 CKEC(CKEC) to FJD
$0.61902
1 CKEC(CKEC) to GNF
Fr2,360.6925
1 CKEC(CKEC) to GTQ
Q2.07969
1 CKEC(CKEC) to GYD
$56.78694
1 CKEC(CKEC) to ISK
kr34.4805

CKEC Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of CKEC, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official CKEC Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About CKEC

How much is CKEC (CKEC) worth today?
The live CKEC price in USD is 0.2715 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current CKEC to USD price?
The current price of CKEC to USD is $ 0.2715. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of CKEC?
The market cap for CKEC is -- USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of CKEC?
The circulating supply of CKEC is -- USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of CKEC?
CKEC achieved an ATH price of -- USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of CKEC?
CKEC saw an ATL price of -- USD.
What is the trading volume of CKEC?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for CKEC is $ 20.85K USD.
Will CKEC go higher this year?
CKEC might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out CKEC price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-11-06 20:41:35 (UTC+8)

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

