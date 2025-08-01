More About CLANKER

tokenbot Logo

tokenbot Price(CLANKER)

tokenbot (CLANKER) Live Price Chart

$55.1
$55.1$55.1
-4.98%1D
USD

CLANKER Live Price Data & Information

tokenbot (CLANKER) is currently trading at 55.14 USD with a market cap of 55.14M USD. CLANKER to USD price is updated in real-time.

tokenbot Key Market Performance:

$ 452.96K USD
24-hour trading volume
-4.98%
tokenbot 24-hour price change
1.00M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the CLANKER to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CLANKER price information.

CLANKER Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of tokenbot for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -2.8878-4.97%
30 Days$ +15.7+39.80%
60 Days$ +28.03+103.39%
90 Days$ +18.99+52.53%
tokenbot Price Change Today

Today, CLANKER recorded a change of $ -2.8878 (-4.97%), reflecting its latest market activity.

tokenbot 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +15.7 (+39.80%), showing the token's short-term performance.

tokenbot 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, CLANKER saw a change of $ +28.03 (+103.39%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

tokenbot 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +18.99 (+52.53%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

CLANKER Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of tokenbot: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 42.44
$ 42.44$ 42.44

$ 59.79
$ 59.79$ 59.79

$ 150.42
$ 150.42$ 150.42

-1.89%

-4.97%

+31.91%

CLANKER Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 55.14M
$ 55.14M$ 55.14M

$ 452.96K
$ 452.96K$ 452.96K

1.00M
1.00M 1.00M

What is tokenbot (CLANKER)

CLANKER is a meme coin on the Base chain.

tokenbot is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your tokenbot investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check CLANKER staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about tokenbot on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your tokenbot buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

tokenbot Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as tokenbot, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of CLANKER? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our tokenbot price prediction page.

tokenbot Price History

Tracing CLANKER's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing CLANKER's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our tokenbot price history page.

tokenbot (CLANKER) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of tokenbot (CLANKER) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CLANKER token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy tokenbot (CLANKER)

Looking for how to buy tokenbot? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase tokenbot on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

CLANKER to Local Currencies

1 CLANKER to VND
1,451,009.1
1 CLANKER to AUD
A$85.467
1 CLANKER to GBP
41.355
1 CLANKER to EUR
47.9718
1 CLANKER to USD
$55.14
1 CLANKER to MYR
RM234.8964
1 CLANKER to TRY
2,238.1326
1 CLANKER to JPY
¥8,271
1 CLANKER to ARS
ARS$75,637.7436
1 CLANKER to RUB
4,471.854
1 CLANKER to INR
4,821.4416
1 CLANKER to IDR
Rp903,934.2816
1 CLANKER to KRW
76,903.758
1 CLANKER to PHP
3,208.5966
1 CLANKER to EGP
￡E.2,678.1498
1 CLANKER to BRL
R$308.2326
1 CLANKER to CAD
C$76.0932
1 CLANKER to BDT
6,737.0052
1 CLANKER to NGN
84,440.8446
1 CLANKER to UAH
2,298.7866
1 CLANKER to VES
Bs6,782.22
1 CLANKER to CLP
$53,540.94
1 CLANKER to PKR
Rs15,620.0592
1 CLANKER to KZT
29,983.4778
1 CLANKER to THB
฿1,806.9378
1 CLANKER to TWD
NT$1,649.7888
1 CLANKER to AED
د.إ202.3638
1 CLANKER to CHF
Fr44.6634
1 CLANKER to HKD
HK$432.2976
1 CLANKER to MAD
.د.م501.774
1 CLANKER to MXN
$1,038.2862
1 CLANKER to PLN
206.2236
1 CLANKER to RON
лв244.8216
1 CLANKER to SEK
kr538.7178
1 CLANKER to BGN
лв94.2894
1 CLANKER to HUF
Ft19,299.5514
1 CLANKER to CZK
1,185.51
1 CLANKER to KWD
د.ك16.87284
1 CLANKER to ILS
186.9246

tokenbot Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of tokenbot, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official tokenbot Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About tokenbot

Disclaimer

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an "as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC's control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

