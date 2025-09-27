The live Clash price today is 0.0075 USD. Track real-time CLASH to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore CLASH price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Clash price today is 0.0075 USD. Track real-time CLASH to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore CLASH price trend easily at MEXC now.

Clash Logo

Clash Price(CLASH)

1 CLASH to USD Live Price:

$0.007393
+111.22%1D
USD
Clash (CLASH) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-09-27 16:49:15 (UTC+8)

Clash (CLASH) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0035
24H Low
$ 0.008122
24H High

$ 0.0035
$ 0.008122
--
--
+114.28%

+111.22%

+114.28%

+114.28%

Clash (CLASH) real-time price is $ 0.0075. Over the past 24 hours, CLASH traded between a low of $ 0.0035 and a high of $ 0.008122, showing active market volatility. CLASH's all-time high price is --, while its all-time low price is --.

In terms of short-term performance, CLASH has changed by +114.28% over the past hour, +111.22% over 24 hours, and +114.28% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Clash (CLASH) Market Information

--
$ 7.69K
$ 7.69K$ 7.69K

$ 0.00
--
--
SOL

The current Market Cap of Clash is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 7.69K. The circulating supply of CLASH is --, with a total supply of --. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is --.

Clash (CLASH) Price History USD

Track the price changes of Clash for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.00389286+111.22%
30 Days$ +0.004+114.28%
60 Days$ +0.004+114.28%
90 Days$ +0.004+114.28%
Clash Price Change Today

Today, CLASH recorded a change of $ +0.00389286 (+111.22%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Clash 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.004 (+114.28%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Clash 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, CLASH saw a change of $ +0.004 (+114.28%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Clash 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.004 (+114.28%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Clash (CLASH)?

Check out the Clash Price History page now.

What is Clash (CLASH)

Clash is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Clash investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check CLASH staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Clash on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Clash buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Clash Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Clash (CLASH) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Clash (CLASH) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Clash.

Check the Clash price prediction now!

Clash (CLASH) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Clash (CLASH) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CLASH token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Clash (CLASH)

Looking for how to buy Clash? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Clash on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

CLASH to Local Currencies

1 Clash(CLASH) to VND
197.3625
1 Clash(CLASH) to AUD
A$0.0114
1 Clash(CLASH) to GBP
0.00555
1 Clash(CLASH) to EUR
0.006375
1 Clash(CLASH) to USD
$0.0075
1 Clash(CLASH) to MYR
RM0.03165
1 Clash(CLASH) to TRY
0.311775
1 Clash(CLASH) to JPY
¥1.1175
1 Clash(CLASH) to ARS
ARS$10.013325
1 Clash(CLASH) to RUB
0.62805
1 Clash(CLASH) to INR
0.665025
1 Clash(CLASH) to IDR
Rp124.99995
1 Clash(CLASH) to KRW
10.578225
1 Clash(CLASH) to PHP
0.436125
1 Clash(CLASH) to EGP
￡E.0.3609
1 Clash(CLASH) to BRL
R$0.04005
1 Clash(CLASH) to CAD
C$0.010425
1 Clash(CLASH) to BDT
0.9105
1 Clash(CLASH) to NGN
11.1441
1 Clash(CLASH) to COP
$29.182875
1 Clash(CLASH) to ZAR
R.0.129975
1 Clash(CLASH) to UAH
0.309975
1 Clash(CLASH) to TZS
T.Sh.18.38235
1 Clash(CLASH) to VES
Bs1.2975
1 Clash(CLASH) to CLP
$7.2
1 Clash(CLASH) to PKR
Rs2.110275
1 Clash(CLASH) to KZT
4.07385
1 Clash(CLASH) to THB
฿0.2427
1 Clash(CLASH) to TWD
NT$0.228375
1 Clash(CLASH) to AED
د.إ0.027525
1 Clash(CLASH) to CHF
Fr0.005925
1 Clash(CLASH) to HKD
HK$0.058275
1 Clash(CLASH) to AMD
֏2.86695
1 Clash(CLASH) to MAD
.د.م0.0681
1 Clash(CLASH) to MXN
$0.1377
1 Clash(CLASH) to SAR
ريال0.028125
1 Clash(CLASH) to ETB
Br1.08255
1 Clash(CLASH) to KES
KSh0.97125
1 Clash(CLASH) to JOD
د.أ0.0053175
1 Clash(CLASH) to PLN
0.0273
1 Clash(CLASH) to RON
лв0.03255
1 Clash(CLASH) to SEK
kr0.0705
1 Clash(CLASH) to BGN
лв0.012525
1 Clash(CLASH) to HUF
Ft2.5041
1 Clash(CLASH) to CZK
0.15555
1 Clash(CLASH) to KWD
د.ك0.0022875
1 Clash(CLASH) to ILS
0.025125
1 Clash(CLASH) to BOB
Bs0.05175
1 Clash(CLASH) to AZN
0.01275
1 Clash(CLASH) to TJS
SM0.069975
1 Clash(CLASH) to GEL
0.02025
1 Clash(CLASH) to AOA
Kz6.874425
1 Clash(CLASH) to BHD
.د.ب0.0028275
1 Clash(CLASH) to BMD
$0.0075
1 Clash(CLASH) to DKK
kr0.047775
1 Clash(CLASH) to HNL
L0.196275
1 Clash(CLASH) to MUR
0.343275
1 Clash(CLASH) to NAD
$0.13005
1 Clash(CLASH) to NOK
kr0.074775
1 Clash(CLASH) to NZD
$0.012975
1 Clash(CLASH) to PAB
B/.0.0075
1 Clash(CLASH) to PGK
K0.031275
1 Clash(CLASH) to QAR
ر.ق0.0273
1 Clash(CLASH) to RSD
дин.0.75135
1 Clash(CLASH) to UZS
soʻm91.4634
1 Clash(CLASH) to ALL
L0.62055
1 Clash(CLASH) to ANG
ƒ0.013425
1 Clash(CLASH) to AWG
ƒ0.0135
1 Clash(CLASH) to BBD
$0.015
1 Clash(CLASH) to BAM
KM0.012525
1 Clash(CLASH) to BIF
Fr21.99
1 Clash(CLASH) to BND
$0.009675
1 Clash(CLASH) to BSD
$0.0075
1 Clash(CLASH) to JMD
$1.197075
1 Clash(CLASH) to KHR
30
1 Clash(CLASH) to KMF
Fr3.1575
1 Clash(CLASH) to LAK
163.043475
1 Clash(CLASH) to LKR
Rs2.262375
1 Clash(CLASH) to MDL
L0.12525
1 Clash(CLASH) to MGA
Ar33.3333
1 Clash(CLASH) to MOP
P0.05985
1 Clash(CLASH) to MVR
0.11475
1 Clash(CLASH) to MWK
MK13.020825
1 Clash(CLASH) to MZN
MT0.479325
1 Clash(CLASH) to NPR
Rs1.06065
1 Clash(CLASH) to PYG
53.19
1 Clash(CLASH) to RWF
Fr10.8525
1 Clash(CLASH) to SBD
$0.061725
1 Clash(CLASH) to SCR
0.106875
1 Clash(CLASH) to SRD
$0.287025
1 Clash(CLASH) to SVC
$0.06555
1 Clash(CLASH) to SZL
L0.13005
1 Clash(CLASH) to TMT
m0.026325
1 Clash(CLASH) to TND
د.ت0.02181
1 Clash(CLASH) to TTD
$0.0507
1 Clash(CLASH) to UGX
Sh26.22
1 Clash(CLASH) to XAF
Fr4.2
1 Clash(CLASH) to XCD
$0.02025
1 Clash(CLASH) to XOF
Fr4.2
1 Clash(CLASH) to XPF
Fr0.7575
1 Clash(CLASH) to BWP
P0.1002
1 Clash(CLASH) to BZD
$0.015075
1 Clash(CLASH) to CVE
$0.70965
1 Clash(CLASH) to DJF
Fr1.3275
1 Clash(CLASH) to DOP
$0.465525
1 Clash(CLASH) to DZD
د.ج0.9732
1 Clash(CLASH) to FJD
$0.01695
1 Clash(CLASH) to GNF
Fr65.2125
1 Clash(CLASH) to GTQ
Q0.0573
1 Clash(CLASH) to GYD
$1.568025
1 Clash(CLASH) to ISK
kr0.9075

Clash Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Clash, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Clash

How much is Clash (CLASH) worth today?
The live CLASH price in USD is 0.0075 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current CLASH to USD price?
The current price of CLASH to USD is $ 0.0075. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Clash?
The market cap for CLASH is -- USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of CLASH?
The circulating supply of CLASH is -- USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of CLASH?
CLASH achieved an ATH price of -- USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of CLASH?
CLASH saw an ATL price of -- USD.
What is the trading volume of CLASH?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for CLASH is $ 7.69K USD.
Will CLASH go higher this year?
CLASH might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out CLASH price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Clash (CLASH) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
09-26 05:03:00Industry Updates
Liquidations across the market rise to $829 million in the past 24 hours, over 210,000 traders liquidated
09-25 22:29:00Economic Data
U.S. initial jobless claims for the week ending September 20 totaled 218,000, versus expectations of 235,000
09-25 14:14:00Industry Updates
Crypto Market Continues Downtrend, Ethereum Nearly Breaks $4000 Support Level
09-25 13:32:00Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. Ethereum spot ETFs saw net outflows of $79.40 million, while Bitcoin spot ETFs recorded net inflows of $241 million
09-23 14:29:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 43, "Fear" Sentiment Reaches Highest Level in Nearly a Month
09-23 04:32:00Industry Updates
Altcoin market momentum fails to continue, "TOTAL3" drops 6.41% in the past 4 days, market cooling down again

Hot News

ASTER Token Explodes After Endorsement Triggering Historic Perp DEX Rally

September 27, 2025

Plasma(XPL ) Explained: Rising Star or Bubble? Contract Spike Incident Shakes the Crypto & Stablecoin Market

September 26, 2025

MetaMask: The Most Powerful Web3 Wallet — But Is Its Throne at Risk?

September 26, 2025
Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

$0.007393
