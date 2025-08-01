More About CLASHUB

Clashub Logo

Clashub Price(CLASHUB)

Clashub (CLASHUB) Live Price Chart

-0.36%1D
USD

CLASHUB Live Price Data & Information

Clashub (CLASHUB) is currently trading at 0.001085 USD with a market cap of 0.00 USD. CLASHUB to USD price is updated in real-time.

Clashub Key Market Performance:

24-hour trading volume
-0.36%
Clashub 24-hour price change
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the CLASHUB to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.

CLASHUB Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Clashub for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.00000392-0.36%
30 Days$ +0.000108+11.05%
60 Days$ +0.00051+88.69%
90 Days$ +0.000406+59.79%
Clashub Price Change Today

Today, CLASHUB recorded a change of $ -0.00000392 (-0.36%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Clashub 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.000108 (+11.05%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Clashub 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, CLASHUB saw a change of $ +0.00051 (+88.69%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Clashub 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.000406 (+59.79%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

CLASHUB Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Clashub: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

-0.19%

-0.36%

-1.99%

CLASHUB Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

What is Clashub (CLASHUB)

Clashub is an NFT card game that can offer a Play2Earn system in its token economy for all launched or upcoming NFT collections. The Clashub algorithm transforms NFTs owned by players into playing cards that can be used within the Clashub if NFTs belong to an approved collection. Players using these cards, fight their opponents and can earn CLASH Tokens.

Clashub is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.

Additionally, you can:
- Check CLASHUB staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Clashub on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Clashub buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Clashub Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Clashub, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of CLASHUB? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Clashub price prediction page.

Clashub Price History

Tracing CLASHUB's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing CLASHUB's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Clashub price history page.

Clashub (CLASHUB) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Clashub (CLASHUB) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CLASHUB token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Clashub (CLASHUB)

Looking for how to buy Clashub? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Clashub on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide.

CLASHUB to Local Currencies

1 CLASHUB to VND
28.551775
1 CLASHUB to AUD
A$0.00168175
1 CLASHUB to GBP
0.00081375
1 CLASHUB to EUR
0.00094395
1 CLASHUB to USD
$0.001085
1 CLASHUB to MYR
RM0.0046221
1 CLASHUB to TRY
0.0441378
1 CLASHUB to JPY
¥0.16275
1 CLASHUB to ARS
ARS$1.4883379
1 CLASHUB to RUB
0.0879718
1 CLASHUB to INR
0.0949158
1 CLASHUB to IDR
Rp17.7868824
1 CLASHUB to KRW
1.51113375
1 CLASHUB to PHP
0.0631036
1 CLASHUB to EGP
￡E.0.0526876
1 CLASHUB to BRL
R$0.006076
1 CLASHUB to CAD
C$0.0014973
1 CLASHUB to BDT
0.1325653
1 CLASHUB to NGN
1.66155815
1 CLASHUB to UAH
0.04523365
1 CLASHUB to VES
Bs0.133455
1 CLASHUB to CLP
$1.05245
1 CLASHUB to PKR
Rs0.3076192
1 CLASHUB to KZT
0.58999045
1 CLASHUB to THB
฿0.03553375
1 CLASHUB to TWD
NT$0.03245235
1 CLASHUB to AED
د.إ0.00398195
1 CLASHUB to CHF
Fr0.00087885
1 CLASHUB to HKD
HK$0.0085064
1 CLASHUB to MAD
.د.م0.0098952
1 CLASHUB to MXN
$0.02047395
1 CLASHUB to PLN
0.0040579
1 CLASHUB to RON
лв0.0048174
1 CLASHUB to SEK
kr0.01062215
1 CLASHUB to BGN
лв0.00185535
1 CLASHUB to HUF
Ft0.3800321
1 CLASHUB to CZK
0.0233492
1 CLASHUB to KWD
د.ك0.00033201
1 CLASHUB to ILS
0.00367815

Clashub Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Clashub, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Clashub Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Clashub

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

