What is Clayton (CLAY)

Clayton is the blue, fluffy friend of TON ecosystem.

Clayton is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Clayton investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check CLAY staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about Clayton on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Clayton buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Clayton Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Clayton, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of CLAY? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Clayton price prediction page.

Clayton Price History

Tracing CLAY's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing CLAY's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Clayton price history page.

Clayton (CLAY) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Clayton (CLAY) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CLAY token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Clayton (CLAY)

Looking for how to buy Clayton? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Clayton on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

CLAY to Local Currencies

1 CLAY to VND ₫ 0.44077625 1 CLAY to AUD A$ 0.0000259625 1 CLAY to GBP ￡ 0.0000125625 1 CLAY to EUR € 0.0000145725 1 CLAY to USD $ 0.00001675 1 CLAY to MYR RM 0.000071355 1 CLAY to TRY ₺ 0.00068139 1 CLAY to JPY ¥ 0.0025125 1 CLAY to ARS ARS$ 0.022976645 1 CLAY to RUB ₽ 0.00135809 1 CLAY to INR ₹ 0.00146529 1 CLAY to IDR Rp 0.27459012 1 CLAY to KRW ₩ 0.0233285625 1 CLAY to PHP ₱ 0.00097418 1 CLAY to EGP ￡E. 0.00081338 1 CLAY to BRL R$ 0.0000938 1 CLAY to CAD C$ 0.000023115 1 CLAY to BDT ৳ 0.002046515 1 CLAY to NGN ₦ 0.0256507825 1 CLAY to UAH ₴ 0.0006983075 1 CLAY to VES Bs 0.00206025 1 CLAY to CLP $ 0.0162475 1 CLAY to PKR Rs 0.00474896 1 CLAY to KZT ₸ 0.0091081475 1 CLAY to THB ฿ 0.0005485625 1 CLAY to TWD NT$ 0.0005009925 1 CLAY to AED د.إ 0.0000614725 1 CLAY to CHF Fr 0.0000135675 1 CLAY to HKD HK$ 0.00013132 1 CLAY to MAD .د.م 0.00015276 1 CLAY to MXN $ 0.0003160725 1 CLAY to PLN zł 0.000062645 1 CLAY to RON лв 0.00007437 1 CLAY to SEK kr 0.0001639825 1 CLAY to BGN лв 0.0000286425 1 CLAY to HUF Ft 0.005866855 1 CLAY to CZK Kč 0.00036046 1 CLAY to KWD د.ك 0.0000051255 1 CLAY to ILS ₪ 0.0000567825

Clayton Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Clayton, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Clayton What is the price of Clayton (CLAY) today? The live price of Clayton (CLAY) is 0.00001675 USD . What is the market cap of Clayton (CLAY)? The current market cap of Clayton is -- USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of CLAY by its real-time market price of 0.00001675 USD . What is the circulating supply of Clayton (CLAY)? The current circulating supply of Clayton (CLAY) is -- USD . What was the highest price of Clayton (CLAY)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Clayton (CLAY) is 0.0003979 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Clayton (CLAY)? The 24-hour trading volume of Clayton (CLAY) is $ 58.12K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025 Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!