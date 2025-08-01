More About CLEAR

Everclear Logo

Everclear Price(CLEAR)

Everclear (CLEAR) Live Price Chart

$0.03733
$0.03733$0.03733
-3.01%1D
USD

CLEAR Live Price Data & Information

Everclear (CLEAR) is currently trading at 0.03733 USD with a market cap of 15.62M USD. CLEAR to USD price is updated in real-time.

Everclear Key Market Performance:

$ 264.21 USD
24-hour trading volume
-3.01%
Everclear 24-hour price change
418.51M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the CLEAR to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CLEAR price information.

CLEAR Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Everclear for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0011585-3.01%
30 Days$ +0.00428+12.95%
60 Days$ +0.02244+150.70%
90 Days$ +0.02165+138.07%
Everclear Price Change Today

Today, CLEAR recorded a change of $ -0.0011585 (-3.01%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Everclear 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.00428 (+12.95%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Everclear 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, CLEAR saw a change of $ +0.02244 (+150.70%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Everclear 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.02165 (+138.07%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

CLEAR Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Everclear: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.03733
$ 0.03733$ 0.03733

$ 0.03943
$ 0.03943$ 0.03943

$ 0.099
$ 0.099$ 0.099

-4.80%

-3.01%

-24.98%

CLEAR Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 15.62M
$ 15.62M$ 15.62M

$ 264.21
$ 264.21$ 264.21

418.51M
418.51M 418.51M

What is Everclear (CLEAR)

Everclear is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Everclear investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check CLEAR staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Everclear on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Everclear buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Everclear Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Everclear, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of CLEAR? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Everclear price prediction page.

Everclear Price History

Tracing CLEAR's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing CLEAR's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Everclear price history page.

Everclear (CLEAR) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Everclear (CLEAR) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CLEAR token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Everclear (CLEAR)

Looking for how to buy Everclear? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Everclear on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

CLEAR to Local Currencies

1 CLEAR to VND
982.33895
1 CLEAR to AUD
A$0.0578615
1 CLEAR to GBP
0.0279975
1 CLEAR to EUR
0.0324771
1 CLEAR to USD
$0.03733
1 CLEAR to MYR
RM0.1590258
1 CLEAR to TRY
1.5152247
1 CLEAR to JPY
¥5.5995
1 CLEAR to ARS
ARS$51.2070542
1 CLEAR to RUB
3.027463
1 CLEAR to INR
3.2641352
1 CLEAR to IDR
Rp611.9671152
1 CLEAR to KRW
52.064151
1 CLEAR to PHP
2.1722327
1 CLEAR to EGP
￡E.1.8131181
1 CLEAR to BRL
R$0.2086747
1 CLEAR to CAD
C$0.0515154
1 CLEAR to BDT
4.5609794
1 CLEAR to NGN
57.1667887
1 CLEAR to UAH
1.5562877
1 CLEAR to VES
Bs4.59159
1 CLEAR to CLP
$36.24743
1 CLEAR to PKR
Rs10.5748424
1 CLEAR to KZT
20.2989341
1 CLEAR to THB
฿1.2233041
1 CLEAR to TWD
NT$1.1169136
1 CLEAR to AED
د.إ0.1370011
1 CLEAR to CHF
Fr0.0302373
1 CLEAR to HKD
HK$0.2926672
1 CLEAR to MAD
.د.م0.339703
1 CLEAR to MXN
$0.7029239
1 CLEAR to PLN
0.1396142
1 CLEAR to RON
лв0.1657452
1 CLEAR to SEK
kr0.3647141
1 CLEAR to BGN
лв0.0638343
1 CLEAR to HUF
Ft13.0658733
1 CLEAR to CZK
0.802595
1 CLEAR to KWD
د.ك0.01142298
1 CLEAR to ILS
0.1265487

Everclear Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Everclear, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Everclear Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Everclear

Disclaimer

