More About CLIP

CLIP Price Info

CLIP Tokenomics

CLIP Price Forecast

CLIP History

CLIP Buying Guide

CLIP-to-Fiat Currency Converter

CLIP Spot

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Clip Coin Logo

Clip Coin Price(CLIP)

1 CLIP to USD Live Price:

$0.00394
$0.00394$0.00394
+57.60%1D
USD
Clip Coin (CLIP) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-09-15 16:06:59 (UTC+8)

Clip Coin (CLIP) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0025
$ 0.0025$ 0.0025
24H Low
$ 0.0058
$ 0.0058$ 0.0058
24H High

$ 0.0025
$ 0.0025$ 0.0025

$ 0.0058
$ 0.0058$ 0.0058

--
----

--
----

-6.12%

+57.60%

+56.64%

+56.64%

Clip Coin (CLIP) real-time price is $ 0.003916. Over the past 24 hours, CLIP traded between a low of $ 0.0025 and a high of $ 0.0058, showing active market volatility. CLIP's all-time high price is --, while its all-time low price is --.

In terms of short-term performance, CLIP has changed by -6.12% over the past hour, +57.60% over 24 hours, and +56.64% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Clip Coin (CLIP) Market Information

--
----

$ 14.89K
$ 14.89K$ 14.89K

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

--
----

--
----

SOL

The current Market Cap of Clip Coin is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 14.89K. The circulating supply of CLIP is --, with a total supply of --. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is --.

Clip Coin (CLIP) Price History USD

Track the price changes of Clip Coin for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.00144+57.60%
30 Days$ +0.001416+56.64%
60 Days$ +0.001416+56.64%
90 Days$ +0.001416+56.64%
Clip Coin Price Change Today

Today, CLIP recorded a change of $ +0.00144 (+57.60%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Clip Coin 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.001416 (+56.64%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Clip Coin 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, CLIP saw a change of $ +0.001416 (+56.64%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Clip Coin 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.001416 (+56.64%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Clip Coin (CLIP)?

Check out the Clip Coin Price History page now.

What is Clip Coin (CLIP)

Clip Coin is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Clip Coin investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check CLIP staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Clip Coin on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Clip Coin buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Clip Coin Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Clip Coin (CLIP) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Clip Coin (CLIP) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Clip Coin.

Check the Clip Coin price prediction now!

Clip Coin (CLIP) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Clip Coin (CLIP) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CLIP token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Clip Coin (CLIP)

Looking for how to buy Clip Coin? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Clip Coin on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

CLIP to Local Currencies

1 Clip Coin(CLIP) to VND
103.04954
1 Clip Coin(CLIP) to AUD
A$0.005874
1 Clip Coin(CLIP) to GBP
0.00285868
1 Clip Coin(CLIP) to EUR
0.0033286
1 Clip Coin(CLIP) to USD
$0.003916
1 Clip Coin(CLIP) to MYR
RM0.0164472
1 Clip Coin(CLIP) to TRY
0.16200492
1 Clip Coin(CLIP) to JPY
¥0.575652
1 Clip Coin(CLIP) to ARS
ARS$5.69182768
1 Clip Coin(CLIP) to RUB
0.32655524
1 Clip Coin(CLIP) to INR
0.34523456
1 Clip Coin(CLIP) to IDR
Rp64.19671104
1 Clip Coin(CLIP) to KRW
5.43133536
1 Clip Coin(CLIP) to PHP
0.22391688
1 Clip Coin(CLIP) to EGP
￡E.0.18882952
1 Clip Coin(CLIP) to BRL
R$0.02091144
1 Clip Coin(CLIP) to CAD
C$0.00540408
1 Clip Coin(CLIP) to BDT
0.47661636
1 Clip Coin(CLIP) to NGN
5.888685
1 Clip Coin(CLIP) to COP
$15.2373518
1 Clip Coin(CLIP) to ZAR
R.0.0679426
1 Clip Coin(CLIP) to UAH
0.16141752
1 Clip Coin(CLIP) to VES
Bs0.618728
1 Clip Coin(CLIP) to CLP
$3.724116
1 Clip Coin(CLIP) to PKR
Rs1.11183072
1 Clip Coin(CLIP) to KZT
2.11789028
1 Clip Coin(CLIP) to THB
฿0.12503788
1 Clip Coin(CLIP) to TWD
NT$0.118459
1 Clip Coin(CLIP) to AED
د.إ0.01437172
1 Clip Coin(CLIP) to CHF
Fr0.00309364
1 Clip Coin(CLIP) to HKD
HK$0.03042732
1 Clip Coin(CLIP) to AMD
֏1.49693016
1 Clip Coin(CLIP) to MAD
.د.م0.035244
1 Clip Coin(CLIP) to MXN
$0.07217188
1 Clip Coin(CLIP) to SAR
ريال0.014685
1 Clip Coin(CLIP) to PLN
0.01417592
1 Clip Coin(CLIP) to RON
лв0.01687796
1 Clip Coin(CLIP) to SEK
kr0.03645796
1 Clip Coin(CLIP) to BGN
лв0.00650056
1 Clip Coin(CLIP) to HUF
Ft1.3022658
1 Clip Coin(CLIP) to CZK
0.08113952
1 Clip Coin(CLIP) to KWD
د.ك0.00119438
1 Clip Coin(CLIP) to ILS
0.01307944
1 Clip Coin(CLIP) to AOA
Kz3.56970812
1 Clip Coin(CLIP) to BHD
.د.ب0.001476332
1 Clip Coin(CLIP) to BMD
$0.003916
1 Clip Coin(CLIP) to DKK
kr0.02490576
1 Clip Coin(CLIP) to HNL
L0.1025992
1 Clip Coin(CLIP) to MUR
0.17809968
1 Clip Coin(CLIP) to NAD
$0.0679426
1 Clip Coin(CLIP) to NOK
kr0.0385726
1 Clip Coin(CLIP) to NZD
$0.00653972
1 Clip Coin(CLIP) to PAB
B/.0.003916
1 Clip Coin(CLIP) to PGK
K0.01656468
1 Clip Coin(CLIP) to QAR
ر.ق0.0142934
1 Clip Coin(CLIP) to RSD
дин.0.39089512

Clip Coin Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Clip Coin, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Clip Coin

How much is Clip Coin (CLIP) worth today?
The live CLIP price in USD is 0.003916 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current CLIP to USD price?
The current price of CLIP to USD is $ 0.003916. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Clip Coin?
The market cap for CLIP is -- USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of CLIP?
The circulating supply of CLIP is -- USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of CLIP?
CLIP achieved an ATH price of -- USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of CLIP?
CLIP saw an ATL price of -- USD.
What is the trading volume of CLIP?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for CLIP is $ 14.89K USD.
Will CLIP go higher this year?
CLIP might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out CLIP price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-09-15 16:06:59 (UTC+8)

Clip Coin (CLIP) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
09-14 18:21:00Industry Updates
Altcoin Season Index temporarily reports 70, maintaining a 90-day high
09-14 11:30:00Industry Updates
Altcoin market continues to heat up, "TOTAL3" rises 10.66% in 7 days, altcoin season may be emerging
09-13 20:25:52Industry Updates
Established meme coins show widespread gains, MOODENG surges over 52% in 24 hours
09-13 19:50:31Industry Updates
Bitcoin Market Share Drops to 57.35%, Approaching Year-to-Date Low
09-13 19:19:57Industry Updates
HIFI's liquidation amount across the network in the past 24 hours exceeds $30 million, second only to BTC and ETH
09-13 14:20:13Industry Updates
U.S. Bitcoin Spot ETFs See $642 Million Net Inflows Yesterday

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

CLIP-to-USD Calculator

Amount

CLIP
CLIP
USD
USD

1 CLIP = 0.003916 USD

Trade CLIP

CLIPUSDT
$0.00394
$0.00394$0.00394
+57.60%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee