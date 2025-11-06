ExchangeDEX+
The live Yei Finance price today is 0.26238 USD. Track real-time CLO to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more.

Yei Finance Logo

Yei Finance Price(CLO)

1 CLO to USD Live Price:

$0.26238
+0.93%1D
USD
Yei Finance (CLO) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-11-06 20:26:37 (UTC+8)

Yei Finance (CLO) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.24319
24H Low
$ 0.27954
24H High

$ 0.24319
$ 0.27954
$ 0.8181801424739548
$ 0.1461711757322115
-1.63%

+0.93%

-1.81%

-1.81%

Yei Finance (CLO) real-time price is $ 0.26238. Over the past 24 hours, CLO traded between a low of $ 0.24319 and a high of $ 0.27954, showing active market volatility. CLO's all-time high price is $ 0.8181801424739548, while its all-time low price is $ 0.1461711757322115.

In terms of short-term performance, CLO has changed by -1.63% over the past hour, +0.93% over 24 hours, and -1.81% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Yei Finance (CLO) Market Information

No.614

$ 33.87M
$ 232.21K
$ 262.38M
129.10M
1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000
12.91%

BSC

The current Market Cap of Yei Finance is $ 33.87M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 232.21K. The circulating supply of CLO is 129.10M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 262.38M.

Yei Finance (CLO) Price History USD

Track the price changes of Yei Finance for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.0024176+0.93%
30 Days$ +0.22238+555.95%
60 Days$ +0.22238+555.95%
90 Days$ +0.22238+555.95%
Yei Finance Price Change Today

Today, CLO recorded a change of $ +0.0024176 (+0.93%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Yei Finance 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.22238 (+555.95%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Yei Finance 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, CLO saw a change of $ +0.22238 (+555.95%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Yei Finance 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.22238 (+555.95%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Yei Finance (CLO)?

Check out the Yei Finance Price History page now.

What is Yei Finance (CLO)

Yei Finance (Clovis) is a liquidity-abstraction layer that reunifies fragmented capital with turnkey cross chain DEX, money market, and bridge with on-demand global liquidity for any network and any assets. The newly developed architecture provides higher yields (lend + swap fees + bridge) for liquidity providers and near instant bridging liquidity for cross-network users.

Yei Finance is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Yei Finance investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check CLO staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Yei Finance on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Yei Finance buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Yei Finance Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Yei Finance (CLO) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Yei Finance (CLO) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Yei Finance.

Check the Yei Finance price prediction now!

Yei Finance (CLO) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Yei Finance (CLO) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CLO token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Yei Finance (CLO)

Looking for how to buy Yei Finance? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Yei Finance on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

CLO to Local Currencies

1 Yei Finance(CLO) to VND
6,904.5297
1 Yei Finance(CLO) to AUD
A$0.4014414
1 Yei Finance(CLO) to GBP
0.1994088
1 Yei Finance(CLO) to EUR
0.2256468
1 Yei Finance(CLO) to USD
$0.26238
1 Yei Finance(CLO) to MYR
RM1.0967484
1 Yei Finance(CLO) to TRY
11.0488218
1 Yei Finance(CLO) to JPY
¥40.14414
1 Yei Finance(CLO) to ARS
ARS$380.8104606
1 Yei Finance(CLO) to RUB
21.2895132
1 Yei Finance(CLO) to INR
23.2521156
1 Yei Finance(CLO) to IDR
Rp4,372.9982508
1 Yei Finance(CLO) to PHP
15.4384392
1 Yei Finance(CLO) to EGP
￡E.12.4158216
1 Yei Finance(CLO) to BRL
R$1.4011092
1 Yei Finance(CLO) to CAD
C$0.367332
1 Yei Finance(CLO) to BDT
32.0129838
1 Yei Finance(CLO) to NGN
377.5228392
1 Yei Finance(CLO) to COP
$1,005.2853558
1 Yei Finance(CLO) to ZAR
R.4.5549168
1 Yei Finance(CLO) to UAH
11.0357028
1 Yei Finance(CLO) to TZS
T.Sh.644.66766
1 Yei Finance(CLO) to VES
Bs58.51074
1 Yei Finance(CLO) to CLP
$247.16196
1 Yei Finance(CLO) to PKR
Rs74.1590832
1 Yei Finance(CLO) to KZT
138.0197514
1 Yei Finance(CLO) to THB
฿8.4827454
1 Yei Finance(CLO) to TWD
NT$8.1049182
1 Yei Finance(CLO) to AED
د.إ0.9629346
1 Yei Finance(CLO) to CHF
Fr0.209904
1 Yei Finance(CLO) to HKD
HK$2.0386926
1 Yei Finance(CLO) to AMD
֏100.334112
1 Yei Finance(CLO) to MAD
.د.م2.4427578
1 Yei Finance(CLO) to MXN
$4.8750204
1 Yei Finance(CLO) to SAR
ريال0.983925
1 Yei Finance(CLO) to ETB
Br40.2281016
1 Yei Finance(CLO) to KES
KSh33.8968722
1 Yei Finance(CLO) to JOD
د.أ0.18602742
1 Yei Finance(CLO) to PLN
0.9681822
1 Yei Finance(CLO) to RON
лв1.1570958
1 Yei Finance(CLO) to SEK
kr2.5004814
1 Yei Finance(CLO) to BGN
лв0.4434222
1 Yei Finance(CLO) to HUF
Ft88.015371
1 Yei Finance(CLO) to CZK
5.5440894
1 Yei Finance(CLO) to KWD
د.ك0.08055066
1 Yei Finance(CLO) to ILS
0.852735
1 Yei Finance(CLO) to BOB
Bs1.810422
1 Yei Finance(CLO) to AZN
0.446046
1 Yei Finance(CLO) to TJS
SM2.427015
1 Yei Finance(CLO) to GEL
0.7110498
1 Yei Finance(CLO) to AOA
Kz239.395512
1 Yei Finance(CLO) to BHD
.د.ب0.09865488
1 Yei Finance(CLO) to BMD
$0.26238
1 Yei Finance(CLO) to DKK
kr1.7002224
1 Yei Finance(CLO) to HNL
L6.8953464
1 Yei Finance(CLO) to MUR
12.06948
1 Yei Finance(CLO) to NAD
$4.5575406
1 Yei Finance(CLO) to NOK
kr2.6657808
1 Yei Finance(CLO) to NZD
$0.4617888
1 Yei Finance(CLO) to PAB
B/.0.26238
1 Yei Finance(CLO) to PGK
K1.1203626
1 Yei Finance(CLO) to QAR
ر.ق0.9550632
1 Yei Finance(CLO) to RSD
дин.26.6919174
1 Yei Finance(CLO) to UZS
soʻm3,123.5709288
1 Yei Finance(CLO) to ALL
L22.0504152
1 Yei Finance(CLO) to ANG
ƒ0.4696602
1 Yei Finance(CLO) to AWG
ƒ0.472284
1 Yei Finance(CLO) to BBD
$0.52476
1 Yei Finance(CLO) to BAM
KM0.446046
1 Yei Finance(CLO) to BIF
Fr773.75862
1 Yei Finance(CLO) to BND
$0.341094
1 Yei Finance(CLO) to BSD
$0.26238
1 Yei Finance(CLO) to JMD
$42.230061
1 Yei Finance(CLO) to KHR
1,053.7338228
1 Yei Finance(CLO) to KMF
Fr111.77388
1 Yei Finance(CLO) to LAK
5,703.9129294
1 Yei Finance(CLO) to LKR
රු79.9917906
1 Yei Finance(CLO) to MDL
L4.4893218
1 Yei Finance(CLO) to MGA
Ar1,181.89071
1 Yei Finance(CLO) to MOP
P2.09904
1 Yei Finance(CLO) to MVR
4.040652
1 Yei Finance(CLO) to MWK
MK454.730778
1 Yei Finance(CLO) to MZN
MT16.779201
1 Yei Finance(CLO) to NPR
रु37.2422172
1 Yei Finance(CLO) to PYG
1,860.79896
1 Yei Finance(CLO) to RWF
Fr381.23814
1 Yei Finance(CLO) to SBD
$2.1567636
1 Yei Finance(CLO) to SCR
3.6051012
1 Yei Finance(CLO) to SRD
$10.114749
1 Yei Finance(CLO) to SVC
$2.2932012
1 Yei Finance(CLO) to SZL
L4.5601644
1 Yei Finance(CLO) to TMT
m0.91833
1 Yei Finance(CLO) to TND
د.ت0.77638242
1 Yei Finance(CLO) to TTD
$1.7763126
1 Yei Finance(CLO) to UGX
Sh917.28048
1 Yei Finance(CLO) to XAF
Fr149.29422
1 Yei Finance(CLO) to XCD
$0.708426
1 Yei Finance(CLO) to XOF
Fr149.29422
1 Yei Finance(CLO) to XPF
Fr27.02514
1 Yei Finance(CLO) to BWP
P3.5395062
1 Yei Finance(CLO) to BZD
$0.5273838
1 Yei Finance(CLO) to CVE
$25.2173418
1 Yei Finance(CLO) to DJF
Fr46.44126
1 Yei Finance(CLO) to DOP
$16.8395484
1 Yei Finance(CLO) to DZD
د.ج34.293066
1 Yei Finance(CLO) to FJD
$0.5982264
1 Yei Finance(CLO) to GNF
Fr2,281.3941
1 Yei Finance(CLO) to GTQ
Q2.0098308
1 Yei Finance(CLO) to GYD
$54.8794008
1 Yei Finance(CLO) to ISK
kr33.32226

Yei Finance Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Yei Finance, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Yei Finance Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Yei Finance

How much is Yei Finance (CLO) worth today?
The live CLO price in USD is 0.26238 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current CLO to USD price?
The current price of CLO to USD is $ 0.26238. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Yei Finance?
The market cap for CLO is $ 33.87M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of CLO?
The circulating supply of CLO is 129.10M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of CLO?
CLO achieved an ATH price of 0.8181801424739548 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of CLO?
CLO saw an ATL price of 0.1461711757322115 USD.
What is the trading volume of CLO?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for CLO is $ 232.21K USD.
Will CLO go higher this year?
CLO might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out CLO price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Yei Finance (CLO) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
11-05 17:18:00Industry Updates
Ethereum rebounds breaking through $3,300, 24-hour decline narrows to 8.98%
11-05 10:42:00On-chain Data
Over the past 24 hours, global liquidations exceeded $2 billion, with more than 470,000 traders liquidated
11-04 17:22:15Industry Updates
Crypto Fear and Greed Index Falls to 21, Market Enters "Extreme Fear"
11-04 15:40:43Industry Updates
Privacy sector tokens continue to rise, DASH up over 45% in 24h
11-04 13:21:37Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, liquidations across the market exceeded $1.2 billion, with more than 320,000 traders liquidated
11-04 05:28:00Industry Updates
Last week, digital asset investment products saw a net outflow of $360 million, with Bitcoin outflows reaching $946 million

Hot News

MEXC Highlights Financial Strength and Enhanced Customer Support in Latest Security Report

November 6, 2025

How Cryptocurrencies are Taxed in Romania 

November 6, 2025

How Cryptocurrencies Are Taxed in Germany

November 6, 2025
Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

