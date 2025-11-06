What is Yei Finance (CLO)

Yei Finance (Clovis) is a liquidity-abstraction layer that reunifies fragmented capital with turnkey cross chain DEX, money market, and bridge with on-demand global liquidity for any network and any assets. The newly developed architecture provides higher yields (lend + swap fees + bridge) for liquidity providers and near instant bridging liquidity for cross-network users.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Yei Finance How much is Yei Finance (CLO) worth today? The live CLO price in USD is 0.26238 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current CLO to USD price? $ 0.26238 . Check out The current price of CLO to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Yei Finance? The market cap for CLO is $ 33.87M USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of CLO? The circulating supply of CLO is 129.10M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of CLO? CLO achieved an ATH price of 0.8181801424739548 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of CLO? CLO saw an ATL price of 0.1461711757322115 USD . What is the trading volume of CLO? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for CLO is $ 232.21K USD . Will CLO go higher this year? CLO might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out CLO price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

