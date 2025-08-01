More About CLOUD

Cloud (CLOUD) Live Price Chart

$0.08772
$0.08772$0.08772
-0.52%1D
USD

CLOUD Live Price Data & Information

Cloud (CLOUD) is currently trading at 0.08772 USD with a market cap of 0.00 USD. CLOUD to USD price is updated in real-time.

Cloud Key Market Performance:

$ 61.19K USD
24-hour trading volume
-0.52%
Cloud 24-hour price change
0.00 USD
Circulating supply

CLOUD Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Cloud for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0004585-0.52%
30 Days$ -0.02605-22.90%
60 Days$ -0.03899-30.78%
90 Days$ +0.01312+17.58%
Cloud Price Change Today

Today, CLOUD recorded a change of $ -0.0004585 (-0.52%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Cloud 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.02605 (-22.90%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Cloud 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, CLOUD saw a change of $ -0.03899 (-30.78%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Cloud 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.01312 (+17.58%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

CLOUD Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Cloud: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.08754
$ 0.08754$ 0.08754

$ 0.09083
$ 0.09083$ 0.09083

$ 0.6457
$ 0.6457$ 0.6457

-0.32%

-0.52%

-1.18%

CLOUD Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

$ 61.19K
$ 61.19K$ 61.19K

0.00
0.00 0.00

What is Cloud (CLOUD)

Sanctum is a blockchain platform designed to revolutionize the trading and utilization of Liquid Staking Tokens (LSTs) on Solana, providing a marketplace for zero-slippage transactions and enhanced liquidity options. Its native token, CLOUD, facilitates reduced transaction fees, staking rewards, and access to premium features, aiming to enhance the liquidity and yield opportunities for LST traders and investors.

Cloud Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Cloud, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of CLOUD? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Cloud price prediction page.

Cloud Price History

Tracing CLOUD's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing CLOUD's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Cloud price history page.

Cloud (CLOUD) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Cloud (CLOUD) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CLOUD token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Cloud (CLOUD)

Cloud Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Cloud, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Cloud Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Cloud

Disclaimer

