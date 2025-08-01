More About CLV

Clover Finance (CLV)

Clover Finance (CLV) Live Price Chart

CLV Live Price Data & Information

Clover Finance (CLV) is currently trading at 0.02232 USD with a market cap of 27.32M USD. CLV to USD price is updated in real-time.

Clover Finance Key Market Performance:

24-hour trading volume
+1.08%
Clover Finance 24-hour price change
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the CLV to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CLV price information.

CLV Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Clover Finance for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.0002385+1.08%
30 Days$ +0.00203+10.00%
60 Days$ -0.00322-12.61%
90 Days$ -0.00393-14.98%
Clover Finance Price Change Today

Today, CLV recorded a change of $ +0.0002385 (+1.08%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Clover Finance 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.00203 (+10.00%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Clover Finance 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, CLV saw a change of $ -0.00322 (-12.61%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Clover Finance 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.00393 (-14.98%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

CLV Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Clover Finance: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

+0.04%

+1.08%

-3.96%

CLV Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 27.32M
24h Volume: $ 56.91K

What is Clover Finance (CLV)

Clover is a Substrate-based DeFi service platform built on Polkadot. Clover provides an easy-to-use interoperable blockchain infrastructure through its extensive support for Ethereum’s EVM-based applications and a wide range of implemented developer tools. Clover will bring the smoothest and most advanced DeFi experience to its users through its smart core, like Clover Scan and Clover multi-chain extension wallet.

Clover Finance is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Clover Finance investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check CLV staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Clover Finance on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Clover Finance buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Clover Finance Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Clover Finance, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of CLV? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Clover Finance price prediction page.

Clover Finance Price History

Tracing CLV's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing CLV's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Clover Finance price history page.

Clover Finance (CLV) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Clover Finance (CLV) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CLV token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Clover Finance (CLV)

Looking for how to buy Clover Finance? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Clover Finance on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

Clover Finance Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Clover Finance, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Clover Finance Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Clover Finance

