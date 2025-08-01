What is Clover Finance (CLV)

Clover is a Substrate-based DeFi service platform built on Polkadot. Clover provides an easy-to-use interoperable blockchain infrastructure through its extensive support for Ethereum’s EVM-based applications and a wide range of implemented developer tools. Clover will bring the smoothest and most advanced DeFi experience to its users through its smart core, like Clover Scan and Clover multi-chain extension wallet.

Clover Finance (CLV) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Clover Finance (CLV) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CLV token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Clover Finance What is the price of Clover Finance (CLV) today? The live price of Clover Finance (CLV) is 0.02232 USD . What is the market cap of Clover Finance (CLV)? The current market cap of Clover Finance is $ 27.32M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of CLV by its real-time market price of 0.02232 USD . What is the circulating supply of Clover Finance (CLV)? The current circulating supply of Clover Finance (CLV) is 1.22B USD . What was the highest price of Clover Finance (CLV)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Clover Finance (CLV) is 2.173 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Clover Finance (CLV)? The 24-hour trading volume of Clover Finance (CLV) is $ 56.91K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

