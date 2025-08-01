What is Clanker Index (CLX)

Clanker is a set of smart contracts that create token markets which reward token creators.

Clanker Index is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.



Additionally, you can:

- Check CLX staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about Clanker Index on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Clanker Index buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Clanker Index Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Clanker Index, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of CLX? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Clanker Index price prediction page.

Clanker Index Price History

Tracing CLX's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing CLX's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Clanker Index price history page.

Clanker Index (CLX) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Clanker Index (CLX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CLX token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Clanker Index (CLX)

Looking for how to buy Clanker Index? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Clanker Index on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

CLX to Local Currencies

1 CLX to VND ₫ 66,919.045 1 CLX to AUD A$ 3.94165 1 CLX to GBP ￡ 1.90725 1 CLX to EUR € 2.21241 1 CLX to USD $ 2.543 1 CLX to MYR RM 10.83318 1 CLX to TRY ₺ 103.44924 1 CLX to JPY ¥ 381.45 1 CLX to ARS ARS$ 3,488.33482 1 CLX to RUB ₽ 206.21187 1 CLX to INR ₹ 222.46164 1 CLX to IDR Rp 41,688.51792 1 CLX to KRW ₩ 3,541.76325 1 CLX to PHP ₱ 147.90088 1 CLX to EGP ￡E. 123.48808 1 CLX to BRL R$ 14.2408 1 CLX to CAD C$ 3.50934 1 CLX to BDT ৳ 310.70374 1 CLX to NGN ₦ 3,894.32477 1 CLX to UAH ₴ 106.01767 1 CLX to VES Bs 312.789 1 CLX to CLP $ 2,466.71 1 CLX to PKR Rs 720.99136 1 CLX to KZT ₸ 1,382.80711 1 CLX to THB ฿ 83.28325 1 CLX to TWD NT$ 76.06113 1 CLX to AED د.إ 9.33281 1 CLX to CHF Fr 2.05983 1 CLX to HKD HK$ 19.93712 1 CLX to MAD .د.م 23.19216 1 CLX to MXN $ 47.98641 1 CLX to PLN zł 9.51082 1 CLX to RON лв 11.29092 1 CLX to SEK kr 24.89597 1 CLX to BGN лв 4.34853 1 CLX to HUF Ft 890.71118 1 CLX to CZK Kč 54.72536 1 CLX to KWD د.ك 0.778158 1 CLX to ILS ₪ 8.62077

Clanker Index Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Clanker Index, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Clanker Index What is the price of Clanker Index (CLX) today? The live price of Clanker Index (CLX) is 2.543 USD . What is the market cap of Clanker Index (CLX)? The current market cap of Clanker Index is -- USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of CLX by its real-time market price of 2.543 USD . What is the circulating supply of Clanker Index (CLX)? The current circulating supply of Clanker Index (CLX) is -- USD . What was the highest price of Clanker Index (CLX)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Clanker Index (CLX) is 20 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Clanker Index (CLX)? The 24-hour trading volume of Clanker Index (CLX) is $ 151.09K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

