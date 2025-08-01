What is COCA (COCA)

COCA is the world's first MPC Wallet with a non-custodial debit card:Non-Custodial Security: Ensuring users maintain full control over their digital assets without the risk associated with traditional custodial services.Global Usability: COCA’s debit cards are accepted worldwide, providing users with the ability to spend their crypto just like fiat currency at over 40 million merchants globally.

COCA is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your COCA investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check COCA staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about COCA on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your COCA buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

COCA Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as COCA, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of COCA? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our COCA price prediction page.

COCA Price History

Tracing COCA's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing COCA's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our COCA price history page.

COCA (COCA) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of COCA (COCA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about COCA token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy COCA (COCA)

Looking for how to buy COCA? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase COCA on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

COCA to Local Currencies

1 COCA to VND ₫ 5,422.20575 1 COCA to AUD A$ 0.3193775 1 COCA to GBP ￡ 0.1545375 1 COCA to EUR € 0.1792635 1 COCA to USD $ 0.20605 1 COCA to MYR RM 0.877773 1 COCA to TRY ₺ 8.3635695 1 COCA to JPY ¥ 30.9075 1 COCA to ARS ARS$ 282.647027 1 COCA to RUB ₽ 16.710655 1 COCA to INR ₹ 18.017012 1 COCA to IDR Rp 3,377.868312 1 COCA to KRW ₩ 287.377935 1 COCA to PHP ₱ 11.9900495 1 COCA to EGP ￡E. 10.0078485 1 COCA to BRL R$ 1.1518195 1 COCA to CAD C$ 0.284349 1 COCA to BDT ৳ 25.175189 1 COCA to NGN ₦ 315.5429095 1 COCA to UAH ₴ 8.5902245 1 COCA to VES Bs 25.34415 1 COCA to CLP $ 200.07455 1 COCA to PKR Rs 58.369844 1 COCA to KZT ₸ 112.0438085 1 COCA to THB ฿ 6.7522585 1 COCA to TWD NT$ 6.165016 1 COCA to AED د.إ 0.7562035 1 COCA to CHF Fr 0.1669005 1 COCA to HKD HK$ 1.615432 1 COCA to MAD .د.م 1.875055 1 COCA to MXN $ 3.8799215 1 COCA to PLN zł 0.770627 1 COCA to RON лв 0.914862 1 COCA to SEK kr 2.0131085 1 COCA to BGN лв 0.3523455 1 COCA to HUF Ft 72.1195605 1 COCA to CZK Kč 4.430075 1 COCA to KWD د.ك 0.0630513 1 COCA to ILS ₪ 0.6985095

COCA Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of COCA, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About COCA What is the price of COCA (COCA) today? The live price of COCA (COCA) is 0.20605 USD . What is the market cap of COCA (COCA)? The current market cap of COCA is $ 0.00 USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of COCA by its real-time market price of 0.20605 USD . What is the circulating supply of COCA (COCA)? The current circulating supply of COCA (COCA) is 0.00 USD . What was the highest price of COCA (COCA)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of COCA (COCA) is 0.418 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of COCA (COCA)? The 24-hour trading volume of COCA (COCA) is $ 81.11K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025 Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!