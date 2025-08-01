More About COINX

COINX Price Info

COINX Official Website

COINX Tokenomics

COINX Price Forecast

COINX History

COINX Buying Guide

COINX-to-Fiat Currency Converter

COINX Spot

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Coinbase xStock Logo

Coinbase xStock Price(COINX)

Coinbase xStock (COINX) Live Price Chart

$378.12
$378.12$378.12
-1.11%1D
USD

COINX Live Price Data & Information

Coinbase xStock (COINX) is currently trading at 378.12 USD with a market cap of 2.27M USD. COINX to USD price is updated in real-time.

Coinbase xStock Key Market Performance:

$ 72.15K USD
24-hour trading volume
-1.11%
Coinbase xStock 24-hour price change
6.00K USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the COINX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate COINX price information.

COINX Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Coinbase xStock for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -4.2442-1.11%
30 Days$ +63.77+20.28%
60 Days$ +78.12+26.04%
90 Days$ +78.12+26.04%
Coinbase xStock Price Change Today

Today, COINX recorded a change of $ -4.2442 (-1.11%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Coinbase xStock 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +63.77 (+20.28%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Coinbase xStock 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, COINX saw a change of $ +78.12 (+26.04%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Coinbase xStock 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +78.12 (+26.04%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

COINX Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Coinbase xStock: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 376.07
$ 376.07$ 376.07

$ 389.97
$ 389.97$ 389.97

$ 1,000
$ 1,000$ 1,000

-0.93%

-1.11%

-4.82%

COINX Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 2.27M
$ 2.27M$ 2.27M

$ 72.15K
$ 72.15K$ 72.15K

6.00K
6.00K 6.00K

What is Coinbase xStock (COINX)

Coinbase xStock (COINx) is a tracker certificate issued as Solana SPL and ERC-20 tokens. COINx tracks the price of Coinbase Global, Inc. (the underlying). COINx is designed to give eligible cryptocurrency market participants regulatory-compliant access to the stock price of Coinbase Global, Inc., whilst maintaining the benefits of blockchain technology.

Coinbase xStock is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Coinbase xStock investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check COINX staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Coinbase xStock on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Coinbase xStock buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Coinbase xStock Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Coinbase xStock, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of COINX? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Coinbase xStock price prediction page.

Coinbase xStock Price History

Tracing COINX's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing COINX's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Coinbase xStock price history page.

Coinbase xStock (COINX) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Coinbase xStock (COINX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about COINX token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Coinbase xStock (COINX)

Looking for how to buy Coinbase xStock? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Coinbase xStock on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

COINX to Local Currencies

1 COINX to VND
9,950,227.8
1 COINX to AUD
A$586.086
1 COINX to GBP
283.59
1 COINX to EUR
328.9644
1 COINX to USD
$378.12
1 COINX to MYR
RM1,610.7912
1 COINX to TRY
15,347.8908
1 COINX to JPY
¥56,718
1 COINX to ARS
ARS$518,682.3288
1 COINX to RUB
30,665.532
1 COINX to INR
33,062.8128
1 COINX to IDR
Rp6,198,687.5328
1 COINX to KRW
527,363.964
1 COINX to PHP
22,002.8028
1 COINX to EGP
￡E.18,365.2884
1 COINX to BRL
R$2,113.6908
1 COINX to CAD
C$521.8056
1 COINX to BDT
46,198.7016
1 COINX to NGN
579,049.1868
1 COINX to UAH
15,763.8228
1 COINX to VES
Bs46,508.76
1 COINX to CLP
$367,154.52
1 COINX to PKR
Rs107,113.8336
1 COINX to KZT
205,610.3124
1 COINX to THB
฿12,390.9924
1 COINX to TWD
NT$11,313.3504
1 COINX to AED
د.إ1,387.7004
1 COINX to CHF
Fr306.2772
1 COINX to HKD
HK$2,964.4608
1 COINX to MAD
.د.م3,440.892
1 COINX to MXN
$7,119.9996
1 COINX to PLN
1,414.1688
1 COINX to RON
лв1,678.8528
1 COINX to SEK
kr3,694.2324
1 COINX to BGN
лв646.5852
1 COINX to HUF
Ft132,345.7812
1 COINX to CZK
8,129.58
1 COINX to KWD
د.ك115.70472
1 COINX to ILS
1,281.8268

Coinbase xStock Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Coinbase xStock, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official Coinbase xStock Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Coinbase xStock

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025

Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

August 1, 2025

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off

MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!

July 31, 2025

What is XRP? Complete Guide to Ripple’s Cryptocurrency and Prediction

This comprehensive guide explores everything you need to know about XRP cryptocurrency, from its revolutionary technology and real-world applications to investment considerations and future prospects. Whether you’re a crypto beginner or seasoned investor, you’ll discover how XRP’s unique approach to digital payments is reshaping the global financial landscape.

July 31, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

COINX
COINX
USD
USD

1 COINX = 378.12 USD

Trade

COINXUSDT
$378.12
$378.12$378.12
+0.42%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee