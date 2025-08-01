What is Collaterize (COLLAT)

Mobile App and L1 Protocol to tokenize and trade RWAs.

Collaterize is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Collaterize investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check COLLAT staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about Collaterize on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Collaterize buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Collaterize Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Collaterize, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of COLLAT? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Collaterize price prediction page.

Collaterize Price History

Tracing COLLAT's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing COLLAT's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Collaterize price history page.

Collaterize (COLLAT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Collaterize (COLLAT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about COLLAT token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Collaterize (COLLAT)

Looking for how to buy Collaterize? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Collaterize on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

COLLAT to Local Currencies

1 COLLAT to VND ₫ 526.589465 1 COLLAT to AUD A$ 0.03101705 1 COLLAT to GBP ￡ 0.01500825 1 COLLAT to EUR € 0.01740957 1 COLLAT to USD $ 0.020011 1 COLLAT to MYR RM 0.08524686 1 COLLAT to TRY ₺ 0.81404748 1 COLLAT to JPY ¥ 3.00165 1 COLLAT to ARS ARS$ 27.44988914 1 COLLAT to RUB ₽ 1.62269199 1 COLLAT to INR ₹ 1.75056228 1 COLLAT to IDR Rp 328.04912784 1 COLLAT to KRW ₩ 27.87032025 1 COLLAT to PHP ₱ 1.16383976 1 COLLAT to EGP ￡E. 0.97173416 1 COLLAT to BRL R$ 0.1120616 1 COLLAT to CAD C$ 0.02761518 1 COLLAT to BDT ৳ 2.44494398 1 COLLAT to NGN ₦ 30.64464529 1 COLLAT to UAH ₴ 0.83425859 1 COLLAT to VES Bs 2.461353 1 COLLAT to CLP $ 19.41067 1 COLLAT to PKR Rs 5.67351872 1 COLLAT to KZT ₸ 10.88138147 1 COLLAT to THB ฿ 0.65536025 1 COLLAT to TWD NT$ 0.59852901 1 COLLAT to AED د.إ 0.07344037 1 COLLAT to CHF Fr 0.01620891 1 COLLAT to HKD HK$ 0.15688624 1 COLLAT to MAD .د.م 0.18250032 1 COLLAT to MXN $ 0.37760757 1 COLLAT to PLN zł 0.07484114 1 COLLAT to RON лв 0.08884884 1 COLLAT to SEK kr 0.19590769 1 COLLAT to BGN лв 0.03421881 1 COLLAT to HUF Ft 7.00905286 1 COLLAT to CZK Kč 0.43063672 1 COLLAT to KWD د.ك 0.006123366 1 COLLAT to ILS ₪ 0.06783729

Collaterize Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Collaterize, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Collaterize What is the price of Collaterize (COLLAT) today? The live price of Collaterize (COLLAT) is 0.020011 USD . What is the market cap of Collaterize (COLLAT)? The current market cap of Collaterize is $ 0.00 USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of COLLAT by its real-time market price of 0.020011 USD . What is the circulating supply of Collaterize (COLLAT)? The current circulating supply of Collaterize (COLLAT) is 0.00 USD . What was the highest price of Collaterize (COLLAT)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Collaterize (COLLAT) is 0.09349 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Collaterize (COLLAT)? The 24-hour trading volume of Collaterize (COLLAT) is $ 116.19K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025 Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!