The live Common Protocol price today is 0.00997 USD. Track real-time COMMON to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore COMMON price trend easily at MEXC now.

Common Protocol Logo

Common Protocol Price(COMMON)

1 COMMON to USD Live Price:

$0.00999
$0.00999$0.00999
-3.44%1D
USD
Common Protocol (COMMON) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-11-06 20:37:48 (UTC+8)

Common Protocol (COMMON) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00963
$ 0.00963$ 0.00963
24H Low
$ 0.01127
$ 0.01127$ 0.01127
24H High

$ 0.00963
$ 0.00963$ 0.00963

$ 0.01127
$ 0.01127$ 0.01127

--
----

--
----

-0.30%

-3.44%

-12.16%

-12.16%

Common Protocol (COMMON) real-time price is $ 0.00997. Over the past 24 hours, COMMON traded between a low of $ 0.00963 and a high of $ 0.01127, showing active market volatility. COMMON's all-time high price is --, while its all-time low price is --.

In terms of short-term performance, COMMON has changed by -0.30% over the past hour, -3.44% over 24 hours, and -12.16% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Common Protocol (COMMON) Market Information

$ 23.29M
$ 23.29M$ 23.29M

$ 311.84K
$ 311.84K$ 311.84K

$ 123.81M
$ 123.81M$ 123.81M

2.34B
2.34B 2.34B

12,418,259,242
12,418,259,242 12,418,259,242

10,000,000,000
10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000

18.81%

BASE

The current Market Cap of Common Protocol is $ 23.29M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 311.84K. The circulating supply of COMMON is 2.34B, with a total supply of 10000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 123.81M.

Common Protocol (COMMON) Price History USD

Track the price changes of Common Protocol for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0003559-3.44%
30 Days$ -0.00003-0.30%
60 Days$ -0.00003-0.30%
90 Days$ -0.00003-0.30%
Common Protocol Price Change Today

Today, COMMON recorded a change of $ -0.0003559 (-3.44%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Common Protocol 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.00003 (-0.30%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Common Protocol 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, COMMON saw a change of $ -0.00003 (-0.30%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Common Protocol 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.00003 (-0.30%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Common Protocol (COMMON)?

Check out the Common Protocol Price History page now.

What is Common Protocol (COMMON)

Common is the coordination layer for communities, contributors, and AI agents. It is an all-in-one product and protocol to launch a token, manage a DAO, or coordinate with agents.

Common Protocol is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Common Protocol investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check COMMON staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Common Protocol on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Common Protocol buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Common Protocol Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Common Protocol (COMMON) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Common Protocol (COMMON) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Common Protocol.

Check the Common Protocol price prediction now!

Common Protocol (COMMON) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Common Protocol (COMMON) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about COMMON token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Common Protocol (COMMON)

Looking for how to buy Common Protocol? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Common Protocol on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

COMMON to Local Currencies

1 Common Protocol(COMMON) to VND
262.36055
1 Common Protocol(COMMON) to AUD
A$0.0152541
1 Common Protocol(COMMON) to GBP
0.0075772
1 Common Protocol(COMMON) to EUR
0.0085742
1 Common Protocol(COMMON) to USD
$0.00997
1 Common Protocol(COMMON) to MYR
RM0.0416746
1 Common Protocol(COMMON) to TRY
0.4198367
1 Common Protocol(COMMON) to JPY
¥1.52541
1 Common Protocol(COMMON) to ARS
ARS$14.4701589
1 Common Protocol(COMMON) to RUB
0.8089658
1 Common Protocol(COMMON) to INR
0.8835414
1 Common Protocol(COMMON) to IDR
Rp166.1666002
1 Common Protocol(COMMON) to PHP
0.5866348
1 Common Protocol(COMMON) to EGP
￡E.0.4717804
1 Common Protocol(COMMON) to BRL
R$0.0532398
1 Common Protocol(COMMON) to CAD
C$0.013958
1 Common Protocol(COMMON) to BDT
1.2164397
1 Common Protocol(COMMON) to NGN
14.3452348
1 Common Protocol(COMMON) to COP
$38.1991577
1 Common Protocol(COMMON) to ZAR
R.0.1730792
1 Common Protocol(COMMON) to UAH
0.4193382
1 Common Protocol(COMMON) to TZS
T.Sh.24.49629
1 Common Protocol(COMMON) to VES
Bs2.22331
1 Common Protocol(COMMON) to CLP
$9.39174
1 Common Protocol(COMMON) to PKR
Rs2.8179208
1 Common Protocol(COMMON) to KZT
5.2445191
1 Common Protocol(COMMON) to THB
฿0.3223301
1 Common Protocol(COMMON) to TWD
NT$0.3079733
1 Common Protocol(COMMON) to AED
د.إ0.0365899
1 Common Protocol(COMMON) to CHF
Fr0.007976
1 Common Protocol(COMMON) to HKD
HK$0.0774669
1 Common Protocol(COMMON) to AMD
֏3.812528
1 Common Protocol(COMMON) to MAD
.د.م0.0928207
1 Common Protocol(COMMON) to MXN
$0.1852426
1 Common Protocol(COMMON) to SAR
ريال0.0373875
1 Common Protocol(COMMON) to ETB
Br1.5302953
1 Common Protocol(COMMON) to KES
KSh1.2877252
1 Common Protocol(COMMON) to JOD
د.أ0.00706873
1 Common Protocol(COMMON) to PLN
0.0367893
1 Common Protocol(COMMON) to RON
лв0.0439677
1 Common Protocol(COMMON) to SEK
kr0.0950141
1 Common Protocol(COMMON) to BGN
лв0.0168493
1 Common Protocol(COMMON) to HUF
Ft3.3444365
1 Common Protocol(COMMON) to CZK
0.2106661
1 Common Protocol(COMMON) to KWD
د.ك0.00306079
1 Common Protocol(COMMON) to ILS
0.0324025
1 Common Protocol(COMMON) to BOB
Bs0.068793
1 Common Protocol(COMMON) to AZN
0.016949
1 Common Protocol(COMMON) to TJS
SM0.0919234
1 Common Protocol(COMMON) to GEL
0.0270187
1 Common Protocol(COMMON) to AOA
Kz9.096628
1 Common Protocol(COMMON) to BHD
.د.ب0.00374872
1 Common Protocol(COMMON) to BMD
$0.00997
1 Common Protocol(COMMON) to DKK
kr0.0646056
1 Common Protocol(COMMON) to HNL
L0.2620116
1 Common Protocol(COMMON) to MUR
0.45862
1 Common Protocol(COMMON) to NAD
$0.1731789
1 Common Protocol(COMMON) to NOK
kr0.1012952
1 Common Protocol(COMMON) to NZD
$0.0175472
1 Common Protocol(COMMON) to PAB
B/.0.00997
1 Common Protocol(COMMON) to PGK
K0.0425719
1 Common Protocol(COMMON) to QAR
ر.ق0.0362908
1 Common Protocol(COMMON) to RSD
дин.1.0142481
1 Common Protocol(COMMON) to UZS
soʻm118.6904572
1 Common Protocol(COMMON) to ALL
L0.8361839
1 Common Protocol(COMMON) to ANG
ƒ0.0178463
1 Common Protocol(COMMON) to AWG
ƒ0.017946
1 Common Protocol(COMMON) to BBD
$0.01994
1 Common Protocol(COMMON) to BAM
KM0.0168493
1 Common Protocol(COMMON) to BIF
Fr29.40153
1 Common Protocol(COMMON) to BND
$0.012961
1 Common Protocol(COMMON) to BSD
$0.00997
1 Common Protocol(COMMON) to JMD
$1.5986895
1 Common Protocol(COMMON) to KHR
40.0401182
1 Common Protocol(COMMON) to KMF
Fr4.24722
1 Common Protocol(COMMON) to LAK
216.7391261
1 Common Protocol(COMMON) to LKR
රු3.0395539
1 Common Protocol(COMMON) to MDL
L0.1705867
1 Common Protocol(COMMON) to MGA
Ar44.909865
1 Common Protocol(COMMON) to MOP
P0.07976
1 Common Protocol(COMMON) to MVR
0.153538
1 Common Protocol(COMMON) to MWK
MK17.279007
1 Common Protocol(COMMON) to MZN
MT0.6375815
1 Common Protocol(COMMON) to NPR
रु1.412749
1 Common Protocol(COMMON) to PYG
70.70724
1 Common Protocol(COMMON) to RWF
Fr14.48641
1 Common Protocol(COMMON) to SBD
$0.0819534
1 Common Protocol(COMMON) to SCR
0.1369878
1 Common Protocol(COMMON) to SRD
$0.3843435
1 Common Protocol(COMMON) to SVC
$0.0871378
1 Common Protocol(COMMON) to SZL
L0.1729795
1 Common Protocol(COMMON) to TMT
m0.034895
1 Common Protocol(COMMON) to TND
د.ت0.02950123
1 Common Protocol(COMMON) to TTD
$0.0674969
1 Common Protocol(COMMON) to UGX
Sh34.85512
1 Common Protocol(COMMON) to XAF
Fr5.67293
1 Common Protocol(COMMON) to XCD
$0.026919
1 Common Protocol(COMMON) to XOF
Fr5.67293
1 Common Protocol(COMMON) to XPF
Fr1.02691
1 Common Protocol(COMMON) to BWP
P0.1340965
1 Common Protocol(COMMON) to BZD
$0.0200397
1 Common Protocol(COMMON) to CVE
$0.9539296
1 Common Protocol(COMMON) to DJF
Fr1.77466
1 Common Protocol(COMMON) to DOP
$0.6412704
1 Common Protocol(COMMON) to DZD
د.ج1.303079
1 Common Protocol(COMMON) to FJD
$0.0227316
1 Common Protocol(COMMON) to GNF
Fr86.68915
1 Common Protocol(COMMON) to GTQ
Q0.0763702
1 Common Protocol(COMMON) to GYD
$2.0853252
1 Common Protocol(COMMON) to ISK
kr1.26619

Common Protocol Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Common Protocol, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Common Protocol Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Common Protocol

How much is Common Protocol (COMMON) worth today?
The live COMMON price in USD is 0.00997 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current COMMON to USD price?
The current price of COMMON to USD is $ 0.00997. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Common Protocol?
The market cap for COMMON is $ 23.29M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of COMMON?
The circulating supply of COMMON is 2.34B USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of COMMON?
COMMON achieved an ATH price of -- USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of COMMON?
COMMON saw an ATL price of -- USD.
What is the trading volume of COMMON?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for COMMON is $ 311.84K USD.
Will COMMON go higher this year?
COMMON might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out COMMON price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-11-06 20:37:48 (UTC+8)

Common Protocol (COMMON) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
11-05 17:18:00Industry Updates
Ethereum rebounds breaking through $3,300, 24-hour decline narrows to 8.98%
11-05 10:42:00On-chain Data
Over the past 24 hours, global liquidations exceeded $2 billion, with more than 470,000 traders liquidated
11-04 17:22:15Industry Updates
Crypto Fear and Greed Index Falls to 21, Market Enters "Extreme Fear"
11-04 15:40:43Industry Updates
Privacy sector tokens continue to rise, DASH up over 45% in 24h
11-04 13:21:37Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, liquidations across the market exceeded $1.2 billion, with more than 320,000 traders liquidated
11-04 05:28:00Industry Updates
Last week, digital asset investment products saw a net outflow of $360 million, with Bitcoin outflows reaching $946 million

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

