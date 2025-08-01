More About COMP

Compound Logo

Compound Price(COMP)

Compound (COMP) Live Price Chart

$45.2
$45.2$45.2
-3.54%1D
USD

COMP Live Price Data & Information

Compound (COMP) is currently trading at 45.19 USD with a market cap of 424.59M USD. COMP to USD price is updated in real-time.

Compound Key Market Performance:

$ 1.86M USD
24-hour trading volume
-3.54%
Compound 24-hour price change
9.40M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the COMP to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.

COMP Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Compound for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -1.6588-3.54%
30 Days$ +3.63+8.73%
60 Days$ +4.41+10.81%
90 Days$ +3.39+8.11%
Compound Price Change Today

Today, COMP recorded a change of $ -1.6588 (-3.54%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Compound 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +3.63 (+8.73%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Compound 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, COMP saw a change of $ +4.41 (+10.81%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Compound 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +3.39 (+8.11%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

COMP Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Compound: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 45.18
$ 45.18$ 45.18

$ 47.97
$ 47.97$ 47.97

$ 911.873
$ 911.873$ 911.873

-2.04%

-3.54%

-7.35%

COMP Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 424.59M
$ 424.59M$ 424.59M

$ 1.86M
$ 1.86M$ 1.86M

9.40M
9.40M 9.40M

What is Compound (COMP)

Compound is a protocol on the Ethereum blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of assets with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the asset. 

Compound is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.

Compound Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Compound, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of COMP? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050?

Compound Price History

Tracing COMP's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing COMP's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Compound price history page.

Compound (COMP) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Compound (COMP) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about COMP token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Compound (COMP)

COMP to Local Currencies

1 COMP to VND
1,189,174.85
1 COMP to AUD
A$70.0445
1 COMP to GBP
33.8925
1 COMP to EUR
39.3153
1 COMP to USD
$45.19
1 COMP to MYR
RM192.5094
1 COMP to TRY
1,837.8773
1 COMP to JPY
¥6,778.5
1 COMP to ARS
ARS$61,988.9306
1 COMP to RUB
3,664.4571
1 COMP to INR
3,953.2212
1 COMP to IDR
Rp740,819.5536
1 COMP to KRW
62,938.3725
1 COMP to PHP
2,628.2504
1 COMP to EGP
￡E.2,194.4264
1 COMP to BRL
R$253.064
1 COMP to CAD
C$62.3622
1 COMP to BDT
5,521.3142
1 COMP to NGN
69,203.5141
1 COMP to UAH
1,883.9711
1 COMP to VES
Bs5,558.37
1 COMP to CLP
$43,834.3
1 COMP to PKR
Rs12,812.2688
1 COMP to KZT
24,572.9663
1 COMP to THB
฿1,479.0687
1 COMP to TWD
NT$1,351.6329
1 COMP to AED
د.إ165.8473
1 COMP to CHF
Fr36.6039
1 COMP to HKD
HK$354.2896
1 COMP to MAD
.د.م412.1328
1 COMP to MXN
$852.7353
1 COMP to PLN
169.0106
1 COMP to RON
лв200.6436
1 COMP to SEK
kr442.4101
1 COMP to BGN
лв77.2749
1 COMP to HUF
Ft15,828.2494
1 COMP to CZK
972.4888
1 COMP to KWD
د.ك13.82814
1 COMP to ILS
153.1941

Compound Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Compound, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Compound Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Compound

Disclaimer

