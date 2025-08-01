More About COPI

COPI Price Info

COPI Whitepaper

COPI Official Website

COPI Tokenomics

COPI Price Forecast

COPI History

COPI Buying Guide

COPI-to-Fiat Currency Converter

COPI Spot

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Cornucopias Logo

Cornucopias Price(COPI)

Cornucopias (COPI) Live Price Chart

$0.01721
$0.01721$0.01721
+0.23%1D
USD

COPI Live Price Data & Information

Cornucopias (COPI) is currently trading at 0.01723 USD with a market cap of 17.79M USD. COPI to USD price is updated in real-time.

Cornucopias Key Market Performance:

$ 99.95K USD
24-hour trading volume
+0.23%
Cornucopias 24-hour price change
1.03B USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the COPI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate COPI price information.

COPI Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Cornucopias for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.0000395+0.23%
30 Days$ +0.00611+54.94%
60 Days$ +0.00399+30.13%
90 Days$ +0.00311+22.02%
Cornucopias Price Change Today

Today, COPI recorded a change of $ +0.0000395 (+0.23%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Cornucopias 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.00611 (+54.94%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Cornucopias 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, COPI saw a change of $ +0.00399 (+30.13%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Cornucopias 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.00311 (+22.02%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

COPI Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Cornucopias: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.0165
$ 0.0165$ 0.0165

$ 0.01767
$ 0.01767$ 0.01767

$ 0.1095
$ 0.1095$ 0.1095

-0.18%

+0.23%

-11.24%

COPI Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 17.79M
$ 17.79M$ 17.79M

$ 99.95K
$ 99.95K$ 99.95K

1.03B
1.03B 1.03B

What is Cornucopias (COPI)

An MMO where player-driven economies and a thirst for adventure rule the bubbleverse. Challenge other players to mini-games, create digital assets that you actually own, and discover the truth behind what awaits you beyond the domes.

Cornucopias is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Cornucopias investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check COPI staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Cornucopias on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Cornucopias buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Cornucopias Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Cornucopias, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of COPI? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Cornucopias price prediction page.

Cornucopias Price History

Tracing COPI's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing COPI's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Cornucopias price history page.

Cornucopias (COPI) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Cornucopias (COPI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about COPI token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Cornucopias (COPI)

Looking for how to buy Cornucopias? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Cornucopias on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

COPI to Local Currencies

1 COPI to VND
453.40745
1 COPI to AUD
A$0.0267065
1 COPI to GBP
0.0129225
1 COPI to EUR
0.0149901
1 COPI to USD
$0.01723
1 COPI to MYR
RM0.0733998
1 COPI to TRY
0.6993657
1 COPI to JPY
¥2.5845
1 COPI to ARS
ARS$23.6350802
1 COPI to RUB
1.397353
1 COPI to INR
1.5065912
1 COPI to IDR
Rp282.4589712
1 COPI to KRW
24.030681
1 COPI to PHP
1.0026137
1 COPI to EGP
￡E.0.8368611
1 COPI to BRL
R$0.0963157
1 COPI to CAD
C$0.0237774
1 COPI to BDT
2.1051614
1 COPI to NGN
26.3858497
1 COPI to UAH
0.7183187
1 COPI to VES
Bs2.11929
1 COPI to CLP
$16.73033
1 COPI to PKR
Rs4.8809144
1 COPI to KZT
9.3691571
1 COPI to THB
฿0.5646271
1 COPI to TWD
NT$0.5155216
1 COPI to AED
د.إ0.0632341
1 COPI to CHF
Fr0.0139563
1 COPI to HKD
HK$0.1350832
1 COPI to MAD
.د.م0.156793
1 COPI to MXN
$0.3244409
1 COPI to PLN
0.0644402
1 COPI to RON
лв0.0765012
1 COPI to SEK
kr0.1683371
1 COPI to BGN
лв0.0294633
1 COPI to HUF
Ft6.0306723
1 COPI to CZK
0.370445
1 COPI to KWD
د.ك0.00527238
1 COPI to ILS
0.0584097

Cornucopias Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Cornucopias, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Cornucopias Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Cornucopias

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025

Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

August 1, 2025

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off

MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!

July 31, 2025

What is XRP? Complete Guide to Ripple’s Cryptocurrency and Prediction

This comprehensive guide explores everything you need to know about XRP cryptocurrency, from its revolutionary technology and real-world applications to investment considerations and future prospects. Whether you’re a crypto beginner or seasoned investor, you’ll discover how XRP’s unique approach to digital payments is reshaping the global financial landscape.

July 31, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

COPI
COPI
USD
USD

1 COPI = 0.01723 USD

Trade

COPIUSDT
$0.01723
$0.01723$0.01723
-0.93%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee