Core DAO Logo

Core DAO Price(CORE)

Core DAO (CORE) Live Price Chart

$0.5068
$0.5068$0.5068
-2.61%1D
USD

CORE Live Price Data & Information

Core DAO (CORE) is currently trading at 0.5073 USD with a market cap of 510.76M USD. CORE to USD price is updated in real-time.

Core DAO Key Market Performance:

$ 527.12K USD
24-hour trading volume
-2.61%
Core DAO 24-hour price change
1.01B USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the CORE to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.

CORE Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Core DAO for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.013582-2.61%
30 Days$ +0.0172+3.50%
60 Days$ -0.1994-28.22%
90 Days$ -0.2739-35.07%
Core DAO Price Change Today

Today, CORE recorded a change of $ -0.013582 (-2.61%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Core DAO 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0172 (+3.50%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Core DAO 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, CORE saw a change of $ -0.1994 (-28.22%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Core DAO 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.2739 (-35.07%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

CORE Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Core DAO: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.5055
$ 0.5055$ 0.5055

$ 0.55
$ 0.55$ 0.55

$ 30.003
$ 30.003$ 30.003

-1.17%

-2.61%

-10.49%

CORE Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 510.76M
$ 510.76M$ 510.76M

$ 527.12K
$ 527.12K$ 527.12K

1.01B
1.01B 1.01B

What is Core DAO (CORE)

Core is an EVM-Compatible L1 chain. It is secured by the novel consensus mechanism called “Satoshi Plus” which secures the network using a combination of delegated BTC mining hash and delegated proof of stake. Core provides the composability of an EVM chain, with the decentralization and security of Bitcoin. Solving the blockchain trilemma.

Core DAO is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Core DAO investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check CORE staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Core DAO on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Core DAO buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Core DAO Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Core DAO, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of CORE? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Core DAO price prediction page.

Core DAO Price History

Tracing CORE's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing CORE's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Core DAO price history page.

Core DAO (CORE) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Core DAO (CORE) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CORE token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Core DAO (CORE)

Looking for how to buy Core DAO? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Core DAO on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide.

CORE to Local Currencies

1 CORE to VND
13,349.5995
1 CORE to AUD
A$0.786315
1 CORE to GBP
0.380475
1 CORE to EUR
0.441351
1 CORE to USD
$0.5073
1 CORE to MYR
RM2.161098
1 CORE to TRY
20.631891
1 CORE to JPY
¥76.095
1 CORE to ARS
ARS$695.883702
1 CORE to RUB
41.136957
1 CORE to INR
44.378604
1 CORE to IDR
Rp8,316.392112
1 CORE to KRW
706.542075
1 CORE to PHP
29.504568
1 CORE to EGP
￡E.24.634488
1 CORE to BRL
R$2.84088
1 CORE to CAD
C$0.700074
1 CORE to BDT
61.981914
1 CORE to NGN
776.874147
1 CORE to UAH
21.149337
1 CORE to VES
Bs62.3979
1 CORE to CLP
$492.081
1 CORE to PKR
Rs143.829696
1 CORE to KZT
275.854521
1 CORE to THB
฿16.603929
1 CORE to TWD
NT$15.173343
1 CORE to AED
د.إ1.861791
1 CORE to CHF
Fr0.410913
1 CORE to HKD
HK$3.977232
1 CORE to MAD
.د.م4.626576
1 CORE to MXN
$9.572751
1 CORE to PLN
1.897302
1 CORE to RON
лв2.252412
1 CORE to SEK
kr4.966467
1 CORE to BGN
лв0.867483
1 CORE to HUF
Ft177.686898
1 CORE to CZK
10.917096
1 CORE to KWD
د.ك0.1552338
1 CORE to ILS
1.719747

Core DAO Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Core DAO, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Core DAO Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Core DAO

