CORN Price(CORN)

CORN (CORN) Live Price Chart

$0.09495
-4.53%1D
CORN Live Price Data & Information

CORN (CORN) is currently trading at 0.09495 USD with a market cap of 49.85M USD. CORN to USD price is updated in real-time.

CORN Key Market Performance:

$ 81.01K USD
24-hour trading volume
-4.53%
CORN 24-hour price change
525.00M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the CORN to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.

CORN Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of CORN for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0045053-4.53%
30 Days$ +0.07085+293.98%
60 Days$ +0.03054+47.41%
90 Days$ +0.03682+63.34%
CORN Price Change Today

Today, CORN recorded a change of $ -0.0045053 (-4.53%), reflecting its latest market activity.

CORN 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.07085 (+293.98%), showing the token's short-term performance.

CORN 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, CORN saw a change of $ +0.03054 (+47.41%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

CORN 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.03682 (+63.34%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

CORN Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of CORN: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.09486
$ 0.10123
$ 0.2782
-2.01%

-4.53%

+18.43%

CORN Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 49.85M
$ 49.85M$ 49.85M

$ 81.01K
$ 81.01K$ 81.01K

525.00M
525.00M 525.00M

What is CORN (CORN)

Welcome to Corn, a next-generation Ethereum Layer 2 network designed to unlock the full potential of Bitcoin. Corn offers a rich, Bitcoin-centric ecosystem powered by cutting-edge technologies, including Bitcorn (BTCN) as its gas token, the popCORN System for long-term incentives, and LayerZero for seamless cross-chain asset transfers. Built on Arbitrum Orbit, Corn brings unparalleled scalability and efficiency, with support for Stylus, enabling developers to use multiple programming languages for smart contract development.

CORN is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.

Additionally, you can:
- Check CORN staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about CORN on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your CORN buying experience smooth and informed.

CORN Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as CORN, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of CORN? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050?

CORN Price History

Tracing CORN's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing CORN's potential future trajectory.

CORN (CORN) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of CORN (CORN) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CORN token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy CORN (CORN)

Looking for how to buy CORN? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase CORN on MEXC.

CORN to Local Currencies

CORN Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of CORN, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About CORN

1 CORN = 0.09495 USD

