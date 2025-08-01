What is Cosplay Token (COT)

A Japan-originated project aiming to connect the global cosplay community via the $COT token. It has evolved from the 'WorldCosplay' platform (1.2M+ users) and bridges real-world events with digital engagement to create a new economic sphere for the cosplay culture.

Cosplay Token is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.



Cosplay Token Price Prediction

Cosplay Token Price History

Cosplay Token (COT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Cosplay Token (COT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about COT token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Cosplay Token (COT)

COT to Local Currencies

Cosplay Token Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Cosplay Token, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Cosplay Token What is the price of Cosplay Token (COT) today? The live price of Cosplay Token (COT) is 0.002338 USD . What is the market cap of Cosplay Token (COT)? The current market cap of Cosplay Token is $ 922.01K USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of COT by its real-time market price of 0.002338 USD . What is the circulating supply of Cosplay Token (COT)? The current circulating supply of Cosplay Token (COT) is 394.36M USD . What was the highest price of Cosplay Token (COT)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Cosplay Token (COT) is 0.003254 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Cosplay Token (COT)? The 24-hour trading volume of Cosplay Token (COT) is $ 44.88K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

