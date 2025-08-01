More About COW

CoW Protocol Logo

CoW Protocol Price(COW)

CoW Protocol (COW) Live Price Chart

$0.3797
$0.3797$0.3797
-1.91%1D
USD

COW Live Price Data & Information

CoW Protocol (COW) is currently trading at 0.3799 USD with a market cap of 188.54M USD. COW to USD price is updated in real-time.

CoW Protocol Key Market Performance:

$ 855.78K USD
24-hour trading volume
-1.91%
CoW Protocol 24-hour price change
496.29M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the COW to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.

COW Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of CoW Protocol for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.007393-1.91%
30 Days$ +0.1101+40.80%
60 Days$ -0.0138-3.51%
90 Days$ +0.0827+27.82%
CoW Protocol Price Change Today

Today, COW recorded a change of $ -0.007393 (-1.91%), reflecting its latest market activity.

CoW Protocol 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.1101 (+40.80%), showing the token's short-term performance.

CoW Protocol 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, COW saw a change of $ -0.0138 (-3.51%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

CoW Protocol 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.0827 (+27.82%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

COW Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of CoW Protocol: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.3789
$ 0.3789$ 0.3789

$ 0.4051
$ 0.4051$ 0.4051

$ 1.2294
$ 1.2294$ 1.2294

-0.97%

-1.91%

-4.26%

COW Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 188.54M
$ 188.54M$ 188.54M

$ 855.78K
$ 855.78K$ 855.78K

496.29M
496.29M 496.29M

What is CoW Protocol (COW)

CoW Protocol is a fully permissionless trading protocol that leverages batch auctions as its price finding mechanism. CoW Protocol uses batch auctions to maximize liquidity via Coincidence of Wants (CoWs) in addition to tapping all available on-chain liquidity whenever needed.

CoW Protocol is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your CoW Protocol investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check COW staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about CoW Protocol on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your CoW Protocol buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

CoW Protocol Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as CoW Protocol, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of COW? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our CoW Protocol price prediction page.

CoW Protocol Price History

Tracing COW's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing COW's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our CoW Protocol price history page.

CoW Protocol (COW) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of CoW Protocol (COW) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about COW token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy CoW Protocol (COW)

Looking for how to buy CoW Protocol? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase CoW Protocol on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide.

COW to Local Currencies

1 COW to VND
9,997.0685
1 COW to AUD
A$0.588845
1 COW to GBP
0.284925
1 COW to EUR
0.330513
1 COW to USD
$0.3799
1 COW to MYR
RM1.618374
1 COW to TRY
15.420141
1 COW to JPY
¥56.985
1 COW to ARS
ARS$521.124026
1 COW to RUB
30.80989
1 COW to INR
33.218456
1 COW to IDR
Rp6,227.867856
1 COW to KRW
529.84653
1 COW to PHP
22.106381
1 COW to EGP
￡E.18.451743
1 COW to BRL
R$2.123641
1 COW to CAD
C$0.524262
1 COW to BDT
46.416182
1 COW to NGN
581.775061
1 COW to UAH
15.838031
1 COW to VES
Bs46.7277
1 COW to CLP
$368.8829
1 COW to PKR
Rs107.618072
1 COW to KZT
206.578223
1 COW to THB
฿12.449323
1 COW to TWD
NT$11.366608
1 COW to AED
د.إ1.394233
1 COW to CHF
Fr0.307719
1 COW to HKD
HK$2.978416
1 COW to MAD
.د.م3.45709
1 COW to MXN
$7.153517
1 COW to PLN
1.420826
1 COW to RON
лв1.686756
1 COW to SEK
kr3.711623
1 COW to BGN
лв0.649629
1 COW to HUF
Ft132.968799
1 COW to CZK
8.16785
1 COW to KWD
د.ك0.1162494
1 COW to ILS
1.287861

CoW Protocol Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of CoW Protocol, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official CoW Protocol Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About CoW Protocol

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

