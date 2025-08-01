More About CRAI

Cryptify AI Price(CRAI)

Cryptify AI (CRAI) Live Price Chart

CRAI Live Price Data & Information

Cryptify AI (CRAI) is currently trading at 0.00334 USD with a market cap of 3.22M USD. CRAI to USD price is updated in real-time.

Cryptify AI Key Market Performance:

$ 53.64K USD
24-hour trading volume
+2.04%
Cryptify AI 24-hour price change
965.00M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the CRAI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CRAI price information.

CRAI Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Cryptify AI for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.00006669+2.04%
30 Days$ +0.000087+2.67%
60 Days$ -0.001247-27.19%
90 Days$ -0.000562-14.41%
Cryptify AI Price Change Today

Today, CRAI recorded a change of $ +0.00006669 (+2.04%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Cryptify AI 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.000087 (+2.67%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Cryptify AI 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, CRAI saw a change of $ -0.001247 (-27.19%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Cryptify AI 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.000562 (-14.41%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

CRAI Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Cryptify AI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

+1.39%

+2.04%

+6.67%

CRAI Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

What is Cryptify AI (CRAI)

Cryptify AI uses AI and Big Data to optimize influencer marketing, linking campaigns to real results and helping businesses maximize ROI.

Cryptify AI is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Cryptify AI investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check CRAI staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Cryptify AI on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Cryptify AI buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Cryptify AI Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Cryptify AI, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of CRAI? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Cryptify AI price prediction page.

Cryptify AI Price History

Tracing CRAI's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing CRAI's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Cryptify AI price history page.

Cryptify AI (CRAI) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Cryptify AI (CRAI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CRAI token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Cryptify AI (CRAI)

Looking for how to buy Cryptify AI? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Cryptify AI on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

CRAI to Local Currencies

Cryptify AI Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Cryptify AI, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official Cryptify AI Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Cryptify AI

