Crypto.com was founded in 2016 with the goal of accelerating the world's transition to cryptocurrency. Key products include: the Crypto.com Wallet & Card App, a place to buy, sell, and pay with crypto, the MCO Visa Card, a metal card with no annual fees, and the Crypto.com Chain, which reportedly enables users to pay and be paid in crypto, anywhere, for free. Crypto.com is headquartered in Hong Kong with a team size of 120+. For more information, please visit: www.crypto.com Official Website: https://cronos.org/ Whitepaper: https://whitepaper.cronos.org/ Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/DvjMYMVeXgKxaixGKpzQThLoG98nc7HSU7eanzsdCboA

Cronos (CRO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Cronos (CRO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 4.31B Total Supply: $ 100.00B Circulating Supply: $ 32.35B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 13.34B All-Time High: $ 0.97455 All-Time Low: $ 0.0114866815226 Current Price: $ 0.13335

Cronos (CRO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Cronos (CRO) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of CRO tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CRO tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

