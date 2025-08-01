More About CROS

Cros Logo

Cros Price(CROS)

Cros (CROS) Live Price Chart

$0.000388
$0.000388$0.000388
-2.26%1D
USD

CROS Live Price Data & Information

Cros (CROS) is currently trading at 0.000388 USD with a market cap of 227.37K USD. CROS to USD price is updated in real-time.

Cros Key Market Performance:

$ 39.83K USD
24-hour trading volume
-2.26%
Cros 24-hour price change
586.01M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the CROS to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CROS price information.

CROS Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Cros for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.00000897-2.26%
30 Days$ -0.000047-10.81%
60 Days$ -0.000571-59.55%
90 Days$ -0.000627-61.78%
Cros Price Change Today

Today, CROS recorded a change of $ -0.00000897 (-2.26%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Cros 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.000047 (-10.81%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Cros 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, CROS saw a change of $ -0.000571 (-59.55%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Cros 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.000627 (-61.78%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

CROS Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Cros: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.000374
$ 0.000374

$ 0.000397
$ 0.000397

$ 0.3732
$ 0.3732

+0.25%

-2.26%

-12.02%

CROS Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 227.37K
$ 227.37K

$ 39.83K
$ 39.83K

586.01M
586.01M

What is Cros (CROS)

Ethereum L2 and AI platform for in-game advertising. Connecting developers, advertisers, and 3 billion players (DePIN).

Cros is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Cros investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check CROS staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Cros on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Cros buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Cros Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Cros, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of CROS? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Cros price prediction page.

Cros Price History

Tracing CROS's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing CROS's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Cros price history page.

Cros (CROS) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Cros (CROS) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CROS token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Cros (CROS)

Looking for how to buy Cros? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Cros on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

CROS to Local Currencies

1 CROS to VND
10.21022
1 CROS to AUD
A$0.0006014
1 CROS to GBP
0.000291
1 CROS to EUR
0.00033756
1 CROS to USD
$0.000388
1 CROS to MYR
RM0.00165288
1 CROS to TRY
0.01577996
1 CROS to JPY
¥0.0582
1 CROS to ARS
ARS$0.53223512
1 CROS to RUB
0.0314668
1 CROS to INR
0.03394224
1 CROS to IDR
Rp6.36065472
1 CROS to KRW
0.540387
1 CROS to PHP
0.02256608
1 CROS to EGP
￡E.0.01884128
1 CROS to BRL
R$0.0021728
1 CROS to CAD
C$0.00053544
1 CROS to BDT
0.04740584
1 CROS to NGN
0.59417932
1 CROS to UAH
0.01617572
1 CROS to VES
Bs0.047724
1 CROS to CLP
$0.37636
1 CROS to PKR
Rs0.11000576
1 CROS to KZT
0.21098276
1 CROS to THB
฿0.01269924
1 CROS to TWD
NT$0.01160508
1 CROS to AED
د.إ0.00142396
1 CROS to CHF
Fr0.00031428
1 CROS to HKD
HK$0.00304192
1 CROS to MAD
.د.م0.00353856
1 CROS to MXN
$0.00732156
1 CROS to PLN
0.00145112
1 CROS to RON
лв0.00172272
1 CROS to SEK
kr0.00379464
1 CROS to BGN
лв0.00066348
1 CROS to HUF
Ft0.13585432
1 CROS to CZK
0.00834976
1 CROS to KWD
د.ك0.000118728
1 CROS to ILS
0.00131532

Cros Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Cros, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Cros Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Cros

