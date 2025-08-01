More About CROSS

CROSS (CROSS) Live Price Chart

$0.31529
$0.31529$0.31529
-0.15%1D
USD

CROSS Live Price Data & Information

CROSS (CROSS) is currently trading at 0.31529 USD with a market cap of 110.35M USD. CROSS to USD price is updated in real-time.

CROSS Key Market Performance:

$ 200.84K USD
24-hour trading volume
-0.15%
CROSS 24-hour price change
350.00M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the CROSS to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CROSS price information.

CROSS Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of CROSS for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0004736-0.15%
30 Days$ +0.29029+1,161.16%
60 Days$ +0.29029+1,161.16%
90 Days$ +0.29029+1,161.16%
CROSS Price Change Today

Today, CROSS recorded a change of $ -0.0004736 (-0.15%), reflecting its latest market activity.

CROSS 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.29029 (+1,161.16%), showing the token's short-term performance.

CROSS 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, CROSS saw a change of $ +0.29029 (+1,161.16%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

CROSS 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.29029 (+1,161.16%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

CROSS Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of CROSS: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.30781
$ 0.30781$ 0.30781

$ 0.33285
$ 0.33285$ 0.33285

$ 0.44571
$ 0.44571$ 0.44571

+0.71%

-0.15%

+13.00%

CROSS Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 110.35M
$ 110.35M$ 110.35M

$ 200.84K
$ 200.84K$ 200.84K

350.00M
350.00M 350.00M

What is CROSS (CROSS)

CROSS is a Layer 1 blockchain purpose-built for Web3 gaming. Its business model focuses on providing full-stack infrastructure for on-chain games and capturing value through gas fees, DEX trading, NFT transactions, and developer tools. The project’s vision is to create a scalable, performance-driven ecosystem that bridges Web2-scale gaming with Web3 ownership and token economies.

CROSS is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.

CROSS Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as CROSS, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of CROSS? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our CROSS price prediction page.

CROSS Price History

Tracing CROSS's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing CROSS's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our CROSS price history page.

CROSS (CROSS) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of CROSS (CROSS) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CROSS token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy CROSS (CROSS)

Looking for how to buy CROSS? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase CROSS on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

CROSS to Local Currencies

1 CROSS to VND
8,296.85635
1 CROSS to AUD
A$0.4886995
1 CROSS to GBP
0.2364675
1 CROSS to EUR
0.2743023
1 CROSS to USD
$0.31529
1 CROSS to MYR
RM1.3431354
1 CROSS to TRY
12.800774
1 CROSS to JPY
¥47.2935
1 CROSS to ARS
ARS$432.4959046
1 CROSS to RUB
25.570019
1 CROSS to INR
27.5721105
1 CROSS to IDR
Rp5,168.6876976
1 CROSS to KRW
439.734963
1 CROSS to PHP
18.3435722
1 CROSS to EGP
￡E.15.3104824
1 CROSS to BRL
R$1.765624
1 CROSS to CAD
C$0.4351002
1 CROSS to BDT
38.5221322
1 CROSS to NGN
482.8319531
1 CROSS to UAH
13.1444401
1 CROSS to VES
Bs38.78067
1 CROSS to CLP
$306.14659
1 CROSS to PKR
Rs89.3153512
1 CROSS to KZT
171.4452433
1 CROSS to THB
฿10.3352062
1 CROSS to TWD
NT$9.4334768
1 CROSS to AED
د.إ1.1571143
1 CROSS to CHF
Fr0.2553849
1 CROSS to HKD
HK$2.4718736
1 CROSS to MAD
.د.م2.869139
1 CROSS to MXN
$5.9369107
1 CROSS to PLN
1.1791846
1 CROSS to RON
лв1.3998876
1 CROSS to SEK
kr3.0803833
1 CROSS to BGN
лв0.5391459
1 CROSS to HUF
Ft110.3546529
1 CROSS to CZK
6.778735
1 CROSS to KWD
د.ك0.09647874
1 CROSS to ILS
1.0688331

CROSS Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of CROSS, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official CROSS Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About CROSS

