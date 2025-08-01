What is CROSS (CROSS)

CROSS is a Layer 1 blockchain purpose-built for Web3 gaming. Its business model focuses on providing full-stack infrastructure for on-chain games and capturing value through gas fees, DEX trading, NFT transactions, and developer tools. The project’s vision is to create a scalable, performance-driven ecosystem that bridges Web2-scale gaming with Web3 ownership and token economies.

CROSS (CROSS) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of CROSS (CROSS) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential.

CROSS to Local Currencies

People Also Ask: Other Questions About CROSS What is the price of CROSS (CROSS) today? The live price of CROSS (CROSS) is 0.31529 USD . What is the market cap of CROSS (CROSS)? The current market cap of CROSS is $ 110.35M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of CROSS by its real-time market price of 0.31529 USD . What is the circulating supply of CROSS (CROSS)? The current circulating supply of CROSS (CROSS) is 350.00M USD . What was the highest price of CROSS (CROSS)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of CROSS (CROSS) is 0.44571 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of CROSS (CROSS)? The 24-hour trading volume of CROSS (CROSS) is $ 200.84K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

