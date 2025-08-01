More About CROWN

CROWN Live Price Data & Information

CROWN (CROWN) is currently trading at 0.0355 USD with a market cap of 0.00 USD. CROWN to USD price is updated in real-time.

CROWN Key Market Performance:

$ 38.66 USD
24-hour trading volume
+19.04%
CROWN 24-hour price change
0.00 USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the CROWN to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CROWN price information.

CROWN Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of CROWN for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.006398+19.04%
30 Days$ -0.0223-38.59%
60 Days$ -0.0828-70.00%
90 Days$ -0.0588-62.36%
CROWN Price Change Today

Today, CROWN recorded a change of $ +0.006398 (+19.04%), reflecting its latest market activity.

CROWN 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.0223 (-38.59%), showing the token's short-term performance.

CROWN 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, CROWN saw a change of $ -0.0828 (-70.00%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

CROWN 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.0588 (-62.36%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

CROWN Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of CROWN: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

+5.65%

+19.04%

-1.67%

CROWN Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

What is CROWN (CROWN)

CROWN is the very first global entertainment token by bridging traditional intellectual properties (IPs) with blockchain technology to enhance the business and create additional value to CROWN Token holders and the community. Our token holders will gain exposure to the fast-growing sectors of intellectual properties, NFTs and Metaverse, while receiving rewards, benefits, and privileges from our ecosystems. We are backed by multi-million-dollar production companies, a backlog with years of intellectual property rights, and deep partnerships with the very best in the industry. We believe in the power of intellectual properties. The IPs from one story can be expanded into other rapidly growing industries such as gaming, comics, novels, merchandise, series, movies, and NFTs.

CROWN is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your CROWN investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check CROWN staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about CROWN on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your CROWN buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

CROWN Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as CROWN, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of CROWN? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our CROWN price prediction page.

CROWN Price History

Tracing CROWN's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing CROWN's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our CROWN price history page.

CROWN (CROWN) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of CROWN (CROWN) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CROWN token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy CROWN (CROWN)

Looking for how to buy CROWN? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase CROWN on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

CROWN to Local Currencies

1 CROWN to VND
934.1825
1 CROWN to AUD
A$0.055025
1 CROWN to GBP
0.026625
1 CROWN to EUR
0.030885
1 CROWN to USD
$0.0355
1 CROWN to MYR
RM0.15123
1 CROWN to TRY
1.443785
1 CROWN to JPY
¥5.325
1 CROWN to ARS
ARS$48.69677
1 CROWN to RUB
2.87905
1 CROWN to INR
3.10554
1 CROWN to IDR
Rp581.96712
1 CROWN to KRW
49.442625
1 CROWN to PHP
2.06468
1 CROWN to EGP
￡E.1.72388
1 CROWN to BRL
R$0.1988
1 CROWN to CAD
C$0.04899
1 CROWN to BDT
4.33739
1 CROWN to NGN
54.364345
1 CROWN to UAH
1.479995
1 CROWN to VES
Bs4.3665
1 CROWN to CLP
$34.435
1 CROWN to PKR
Rs10.06496
1 CROWN to KZT
19.303835
1 CROWN to THB
฿1.161915
1 CROWN to TWD
NT$1.061805
1 CROWN to AED
د.إ0.130285
1 CROWN to CHF
Fr0.028755
1 CROWN to HKD
HK$0.27832
1 CROWN to MAD
.د.م0.32376
1 CROWN to MXN
$0.669885
1 CROWN to PLN
0.13277
1 CROWN to RON
лв0.15762
1 CROWN to SEK
kr0.34719
1 CROWN to BGN
лв0.060705
1 CROWN to HUF
Ft12.42997
1 CROWN to CZK
0.76396
1 CROWN to KWD
د.ك0.010863
1 CROWN to ILS
0.120345

CROWN Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of CROWN, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official CROWN Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About CROWN

