CROWN is the very first global entertainment token by bridging traditional intellectual properties (IPs) with blockchain technology to enhance the business and create additional value to CROWN Token holders and the community. Our token holders will gain exposure to the fast-growing sectors of intellectual properties, NFTs and Metaverse, while receiving rewards, benefits, and privileges from our ecosystems. We are backed by multi-million-dollar production companies, a backlog with years of intellectual property rights, and deep partnerships with the very best in the industry. We believe in the power of intellectual properties. The IPs from one story can be expanded into other rapidly growing industries such as gaming, comics, novels, merchandise, series, movies, and NFTs.

CROWN (CROWN) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of CROWN (CROWN) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CROWN token's extensive tokenomics now!

CROWN to Local Currencies

What is the price of CROWN (CROWN) today? The live price of CROWN (CROWN) is 0.0355 USD . What is the market cap of CROWN (CROWN)? The current market cap of CROWN is $ 0.00 USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of CROWN by its real-time market price of 0.0355 USD . What is the circulating supply of CROWN (CROWN)? The current circulating supply of CROWN (CROWN) is 0.00 USD . What was the highest price of CROWN (CROWN)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of CROWN (CROWN) is 3.996 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of CROWN (CROWN)? The 24-hour trading volume of CROWN (CROWN) is $ 38.66 USD .

