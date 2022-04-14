Cratos (CRTS) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Cratos (CRTS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Cratos (CRTS) Information CRATOS is a V2E (Vote to Earn) token used within the CRATOS app, a real-time voting platform that has secured a total number of 350,000 downloads and over 150,000 users by far. Users can earn tokens as a reward by their activities on the app. The vote result will be displayed immediately with the geographic data and being recorded into the blockchain. Official Website: https://www.cratostoken.com Whitepaper: https://docs.google.com/presentation/d/1I9InoR32EY3k1O80I-2QToHxbVTWIqKmkuxcqufr0T4/edit?usp=sharing Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/address/0x678e840c640f619e17848045d23072844224dd37 Buy CRTS Now!

Cratos (CRTS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Cratos (CRTS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 10.68M $ 10.68M $ 10.68M Total Supply: $ 100.00B $ 100.00B $ 100.00B Circulating Supply: $ 49.30B $ 49.30B $ 49.30B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 21.67M $ 21.67M $ 21.67M All-Time High: $ 0.014103 $ 0.014103 $ 0.014103 All-Time Low: $ 0.000119408888085042 $ 0.000119408888085042 $ 0.000119408888085042 Current Price: $ 0.0002167 $ 0.0002167 $ 0.0002167 Learn more about Cratos (CRTS) price

Cratos (CRTS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Cratos (CRTS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of CRTS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CRTS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand CRTS's tokenomics, explore CRTS token's live price!

How to Buy CRTS Interested in adding Cratos (CRTS) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy CRTS, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy CRTS on MEXC now!

Cratos (CRTS) Price History Analyzing the price history of CRTS helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore CRTS Price History now!

CRTS Price Prediction Want to know where CRTS might be heading? Our CRTS price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See CRTS token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!