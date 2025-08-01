What is Curve (CRV)

Curve is a decentralized exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum designed for extremely efficient stablecoin trading. Launched in January 2020, Curve allows users to trade between stablecoins with low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earning fees. Behind the scenes, the tokens held by liquidity pools are also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where to generate more income for liquidity providers.

Curve Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Curve, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of CRV? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Curve price prediction page.

Curve Price History

Tracing CRV's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing CRV's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Curve price history page.

Curve (CRV) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Curve (CRV) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CRV token's extensive tokenomics now!

CRV to Local Currencies

Curve Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Curve, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Curve What is the price of Curve (CRV) today? The live price of Curve (CRV) is 0.97 USD . What is the market cap of Curve (CRV)? The current market cap of Curve is $ 1.33B USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of CRV by its real-time market price of 0.97 USD . What is the circulating supply of Curve (CRV)? The current circulating supply of Curve (CRV) is 1.37B USD . What was the highest price of Curve (CRV)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Curve (CRV) is 17.745 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Curve (CRV)? The 24-hour trading volume of Curve (CRV) is $ 28.71M USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

