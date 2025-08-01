More About CRV

CRV Price Info

CRV Whitepaper

CRV Official Website

CRV Tokenomics

CRV Price Forecast

CRV History

CRV Buying Guide

CRV-to-Fiat Currency Converter

CRV Spot

CRV USDT-M Futures

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Curve Logo

Curve Price(CRV)

Curve (CRV) Live Price Chart

$0.9696
$0.9696$0.9696
-2.99%1D
USD

CRV Live Price Data & Information

Curve (CRV) is currently trading at 0.97 USD with a market cap of 1.33B USD. CRV to USD price is updated in real-time.

Curve Key Market Performance:

$ 28.71M USD
24-hour trading volume
-2.99%
Curve 24-hour price change
1.37B USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the CRV to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CRV price information.

CRV Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Curve for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.029885-2.98%
30 Days$ +0.4686+93.45%
60 Days$ +0.2958+43.87%
90 Days$ +0.2496+34.64%
Curve Price Change Today

Today, CRV recorded a change of $ -0.029885 (-2.98%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Curve 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.4686 (+93.45%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Curve 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, CRV saw a change of $ +0.2958 (+43.87%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Curve 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.2496 (+34.64%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

CRV Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Curve: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.9667
$ 0.9667$ 0.9667

$ 1.0616
$ 1.0616$ 1.0616

$ 17.745
$ 17.745$ 17.745

-0.43%

-2.98%

-1.33%

CRV Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 1.33B
$ 1.33B$ 1.33B

$ 28.71M
$ 28.71M$ 28.71M

1.37B
1.37B 1.37B

What is Curve (CRV)

Curve is a decentralized exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum designed for extremely efficient stablecoin trading. Launched in January 2020, Curve allows users to trade between stablecoins with low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earning fees. Behind the scenes, the tokens held by liquidity pools are also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where to generate more income for liquidity providers.

Curve is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Curve investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check CRV staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Curve on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Curve buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Curve Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Curve, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of CRV? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Curve price prediction page.

Curve Price History

Tracing CRV's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing CRV's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Curve price history page.

Curve (CRV) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Curve (CRV) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CRV token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Curve (CRV)

Looking for how to buy Curve? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Curve on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

CRV to Local Currencies

1 CRV to VND
25,525.55
1 CRV to AUD
A$1.5035
1 CRV to GBP
0.7275
1 CRV to EUR
0.8439
1 CRV to USD
$0.97
1 CRV to MYR
RM4.1322
1 CRV to TRY
39.382
1 CRV to JPY
¥145.5
1 CRV to ARS
ARS$1,330.5878
1 CRV to RUB
78.667
1 CRV to INR
84.8265
1 CRV to IDR
Rp15,901.6368
1 CRV to KRW
1,352.859
1 CRV to PHP
56.4346
1 CRV to EGP
￡E.47.1032
1 CRV to BRL
R$5.432
1 CRV to CAD
C$1.3386
1 CRV to BDT
118.5146
1 CRV to NGN
1,485.4483
1 CRV to UAH
40.4393
1 CRV to VES
Bs119.31
1 CRV to CLP
$941.87
1 CRV to PKR
Rs274.7816
1 CRV to KZT
527.4569
1 CRV to THB
฿31.7966
1 CRV to TWD
NT$29.0224
1 CRV to AED
د.إ3.5599
1 CRV to CHF
Fr0.7857
1 CRV to HKD
HK$7.6048
1 CRV to MAD
.د.م8.827
1 CRV to MXN
$18.2651
1 CRV to PLN
3.6278
1 CRV to RON
лв4.3068
1 CRV to SEK
kr9.4769
1 CRV to BGN
лв1.6587
1 CRV to HUF
Ft339.5097
1 CRV to CZK
20.855
1 CRV to KWD
د.ك0.29682
1 CRV to ILS
3.2883

Curve Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Curve, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Curve Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Curve

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025

Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

August 1, 2025

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off

MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!

July 31, 2025

What is XRP? Complete Guide to Ripple’s Cryptocurrency and Prediction

This comprehensive guide explores everything you need to know about XRP cryptocurrency, from its revolutionary technology and real-world applications to investment considerations and future prospects. Whether you’re a crypto beginner or seasoned investor, you’ll discover how XRP’s unique approach to digital payments is reshaping the global financial landscape.

July 31, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

CRV
CRV
USD
USD

1 CRV = 0.97 USD

Trade

CRVUSDT
$0.97
$0.97$0.97
-5.72%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee