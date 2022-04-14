Carbon Browser (CSIX) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Carbon Browser (CSIX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Carbon Browser (CSIX) Information Carbon is a free and open-source web browser developed by Carbon X Labs based on a custom fork of the Chromium web browser and its powerful Blink engine. Carbon is a privacy-focused browser, which automatically blocks online ads and website trackers by default.Carbon browser is fast, private and secure web browser for Android devices and soon for iOS, Mac OS, and PC. Official Website: https://carbon.website/ Whitepaper: https://carbon.website/whitepaper/ Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x04756126f044634c9a0f0e985e60c88a51acc206 Buy CSIX Now!

Carbon Browser (CSIX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Carbon Browser (CSIX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.44M $ 1.44M $ 1.44M Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 396.59M $ 396.59M $ 396.59M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 0.12 $ 0.12 $ 0.12 All-Time Low: $ 0.003241883525657736 $ 0.003241883525657736 $ 0.003241883525657736 Current Price: $ 0.00362 $ 0.00362 $ 0.00362 Learn more about Carbon Browser (CSIX) price

Carbon Browser (CSIX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Carbon Browser (CSIX) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of CSIX tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CSIX tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand CSIX's tokenomics, explore CSIX token's live price!

