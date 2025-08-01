More About CSTAR

Coinstar Logo

Coinstar Price(CSTAR)

Coinstar (CSTAR) Live Price Chart

$0.00489
$0.00489$0.00489
+4.93%1D
USD

CSTAR Live Price Data & Information

Coinstar (CSTAR) is currently trading at 0.0049 USD with a market cap of 0.00 USD. CSTAR to USD price is updated in real-time.

Coinstar Key Market Performance:

$ 1.36M USD
24-hour trading volume
+4.93%
Coinstar 24-hour price change
0.00 USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the CSTAR to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CSTAR price information.

CSTAR Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Coinstar for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.0002298+4.93%
30 Days$ -0.0051-51.00%
60 Days$ -0.0051-51.00%
90 Days$ -0.0051-51.00%
Coinstar Price Change Today

Today, CSTAR recorded a change of $ +0.0002298 (+4.93%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Coinstar 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.0051 (-51.00%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Coinstar 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, CSTAR saw a change of $ -0.0051 (-51.00%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Coinstar 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.0051 (-51.00%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

CSTAR Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Coinstar: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.00422
$ 0.00422$ 0.00422

$ 0.01066
$ 0.01066$ 0.01066

$ 0.03776
$ 0.03776$ 0.03776

-11.24%

+4.93%

-56.22%

CSTAR Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

$ 1.36M
$ 1.36M$ 1.36M

0.00
0.00 0.00

What is Coinstar (CSTAR)

Coinstar is an on-chain asset issuance platform designed for Web3 projects, serving as a key infrastructure for user acquisition and asset-driven growth. By partnering with ecosystem projects, Coinstar accepts their native assets or stablecoins (including tokens, NFTs, membership rights, and other on-chain resources), and re-packages them through the issuance of its native asset — Starcoin — to enable standardized, mapped, and efficient on-chain distribution.

Coinstar is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Coinstar investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check CSTAR staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Coinstar on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Coinstar buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Coinstar Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Coinstar, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of CSTAR? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Coinstar price prediction page.

Coinstar Price History

Tracing CSTAR's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing CSTAR's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Coinstar price history page.

Coinstar (CSTAR) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Coinstar (CSTAR) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CSTAR token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Coinstar (CSTAR)

Looking for how to buy Coinstar? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Coinstar on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

CSTAR to Local Currencies

1 CSTAR to VND
128.9435
1 CSTAR to AUD
A$0.007595
1 CSTAR to GBP
0.003675
1 CSTAR to EUR
0.004263
1 CSTAR to USD
$0.0049
1 CSTAR to MYR
RM0.020874
1 CSTAR to TRY
0.199283
1 CSTAR to JPY
¥0.735
1 CSTAR to ARS
ARS$6.721526
1 CSTAR to RUB
0.39739
1 CSTAR to INR
0.428652
1 CSTAR to IDR
Rp80.327856
1 CSTAR to KRW
6.824475
1 CSTAR to PHP
0.284984
1 CSTAR to EGP
￡E.0.237944
1 CSTAR to BRL
R$0.02744
1 CSTAR to CAD
C$0.006762
1 CSTAR to BDT
0.598682
1 CSTAR to NGN
7.503811
1 CSTAR to UAH
0.204281
1 CSTAR to VES
Bs0.6027
1 CSTAR to CLP
$4.753
1 CSTAR to PKR
Rs1.389248
1 CSTAR to KZT
2.664473
1 CSTAR to THB
฿0.160377
1 CSTAR to TWD
NT$0.146559
1 CSTAR to AED
د.إ0.017983
1 CSTAR to CHF
Fr0.003969
1 CSTAR to HKD
HK$0.038416
1 CSTAR to MAD
.د.م0.044688
1 CSTAR to MXN
$0.092463
1 CSTAR to PLN
0.018326
1 CSTAR to RON
лв0.021756
1 CSTAR to SEK
kr0.047922
1 CSTAR to BGN
лв0.008379
1 CSTAR to HUF
Ft1.715686
1 CSTAR to CZK
0.105448
1 CSTAR to KWD
د.ك0.0014994
1 CSTAR to ILS
0.016611

Coinstar Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Coinstar, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official Coinstar Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Coinstar

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an "as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC's control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

