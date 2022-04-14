Cross The Ages (CTA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Cross The Ages (CTA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Cross The Ages (CTA) Information Cross The Ages is first and foremost a multimedia Intellectual Property (IP) grounded in a futuristic fantasy meets sci-fi epic narrative that forms the foundation of an experiential ecosystem blending virtual and real worlds. The CTA ecosystem will include gaming, E-sports, animation, collectibles, as well as an underlying gaming investment model where investment in the gaming virtual World of Artellium can translate into the renewable energy transition through clean energy production in the real World. Official Website: https://www.crosstheages.com/ Whitepaper: https://whitepaper.crosstheages.com/ Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/CTAyri1T4d1QRfnmtSRpEsPS5tyH6shA1WTskhybmrMT

Cross The Ages (CTA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Cross The Ages (CTA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 16.51M Total Supply: $ 500.00M Circulating Supply: $ 500.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 16.51M All-Time High: $ 0.4637 All-Time Low: $ 0.01308060535556775 Current Price: $ 0.03302

Cross The Ages (CTA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Cross The Ages (CTA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of CTA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CTA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand CTA's tokenomics, explore CTA token's live price!

