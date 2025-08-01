More About CTF

CryptoTradingFund Price(CTF)

CryptoTradingFund (CTF) Live Price Chart

$0.3
$0.3$0.3
0.00%1D
CTF Live Price Data & Information

CryptoTradingFund (CTF) is currently trading at 0.3 USD with a market cap of 1.42M USD. CTF to USD price is updated in real-time.

CryptoTradingFund Key Market Performance:

$ 2.39K USD
24-hour trading volume
0.00%
CryptoTradingFund 24-hour price change
4.73M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the CTF to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CTF price information.

CTF Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of CryptoTradingFund for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 00.00%
30 Days$ -0.025-7.70%
60 Days$ -0.0719-19.34%
90 Days$ -0.2968-49.74%
CryptoTradingFund Price Change Today

Today, CTF recorded a change of $ 0 (0.00%), reflecting its latest market activity.

CryptoTradingFund 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.025 (-7.70%), showing the token's short-term performance.

CryptoTradingFund 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, CTF saw a change of $ -0.0719 (-19.34%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

CryptoTradingFund 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.2968 (-49.74%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

CTF Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of CryptoTradingFund: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.3
$ 0.3$ 0.3

$ 0.3081
$ 0.3081$ 0.3081

$ 1.888
$ 1.888$ 1.888

0.00%

0.00%

0.00%

CTF Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 1.42M
$ 1.42M$ 1.42M

$ 2.39K
$ 2.39K$ 2.39K

4.73M
4.73M 4.73M

What is CryptoTradingFund (CTF)

A community-driven innovative Framework where your Rewards actively serve you, generating passive income through blockchain purchases.

CryptoTradingFund Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as CryptoTradingFund, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of CTF? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our CryptoTradingFund price prediction page.

CryptoTradingFund Price History

Tracing CTF's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing CTF's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our CryptoTradingFund price history page.

CryptoTradingFund (CTF) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of CryptoTradingFund (CTF) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CTF token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy CryptoTradingFund (CTF)

CTF to Local Currencies

1 CTF to VND
7,894.5
1 CTF to AUD
A$0.465
1 CTF to GBP
0.225
1 CTF to EUR
0.261
1 CTF to USD
$0.3
1 CTF to MYR
RM1.278
1 CTF to TRY
12.201
1 CTF to JPY
¥45
1 CTF to ARS
ARS$411.522
1 CTF to RUB
24.33
1 CTF to INR
26.244
1 CTF to IDR
Rp4,918.032
1 CTF to KRW
417.825
1 CTF to PHP
17.448
1 CTF to EGP
￡E.14.568
1 CTF to BRL
R$1.68
1 CTF to CAD
C$0.414
1 CTF to BDT
36.654
1 CTF to NGN
459.417
1 CTF to UAH
12.507
1 CTF to VES
Bs36.9
1 CTF to CLP
$291
1 CTF to PKR
Rs85.056
1 CTF to KZT
163.131
1 CTF to THB
฿9.819
1 CTF to TWD
NT$8.973
1 CTF to AED
د.إ1.101
1 CTF to CHF
Fr0.243
1 CTF to HKD
HK$2.352
1 CTF to MAD
.د.م2.736
1 CTF to MXN
$5.661
1 CTF to PLN
1.122
1 CTF to RON
лв1.332
1 CTF to SEK
kr2.934
1 CTF to BGN
лв0.513
1 CTF to HUF
Ft105.042
1 CTF to CZK
6.456
1 CTF to KWD
د.ك0.0918
1 CTF to ILS
1.017

CryptoTradingFund Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of CryptoTradingFund, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official CryptoTradingFund Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About CryptoTradingFund

