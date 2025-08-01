More About CTK

CTK Price Info

CTK Whitepaper

CTK Official Website

CTK Tokenomics

CTK Price Forecast

CTK History

CTK Buying Guide

CTK-to-Fiat Currency Converter

CTK Spot

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

CertiK Logo

CertiK Price(CTK)

CertiK (CTK) Live Price Chart

$0.3204
$0.3204$0.3204
-2.25%1D
USD

CTK Live Price Data & Information

CertiK (CTK) is currently trading at 0.3206 USD with a market cap of 47.66M USD. CTK to USD price is updated in real-time.

CertiK Key Market Performance:

$ 238.87K USD
24-hour trading volume
-2.25%
CertiK 24-hour price change
148.66M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the CTK to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CTK price information.

CTK Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of CertiK for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.007375-2.25%
30 Days$ +0.0017+0.53%
60 Days$ +0.0023+0.72%
90 Days$ -0.1238-27.86%
CertiK Price Change Today

Today, CTK recorded a change of $ -0.007375 (-2.25%), reflecting its latest market activity.

CertiK 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0017 (+0.53%), showing the token's short-term performance.

CertiK 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, CTK saw a change of $ +0.0023 (+0.72%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

CertiK 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.1238 (-27.86%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

CTK Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of CertiK: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.3202
$ 0.3202$ 0.3202

$ 0.3494
$ 0.3494$ 0.3494

$ 3.2827
$ 3.2827$ 3.2827

-1.45%

-2.25%

-11.44%

CTK Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 47.66M
$ 47.66M$ 47.66M

$ 238.87K
$ 238.87K$ 238.87K

148.66M
148.66M 148.66M

What is CertiK (CTK)

CertiK Chain is a Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. It aims to act as the basis where blockchain infrastructure and decentralized applications can be built securely.

CertiK is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your CertiK investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check CTK staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about CertiK on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your CertiK buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

CertiK Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as CertiK, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of CTK? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our CertiK price prediction page.

CertiK Price History

Tracing CTK's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing CTK's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our CertiK price history page.

CertiK (CTK) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of CertiK (CTK) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CTK token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy CertiK (CTK)

Looking for how to buy CertiK? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase CertiK on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

CTK to Local Currencies

1 CTK to VND
8,436.589
1 CTK to AUD
A$0.49693
1 CTK to GBP
0.24045
1 CTK to EUR
0.278922
1 CTK to USD
$0.3206
1 CTK to MYR
RM1.365756
1 CTK to TRY
13.038802
1 CTK to JPY
¥48.09
1 CTK to ARS
ARS$439.779844
1 CTK to RUB
26.00066
1 CTK to INR
28.046088
1 CTK to IDR
Rp5,255.736864
1 CTK to KRW
446.51565
1 CTK to PHP
18.646096
1 CTK to EGP
￡E.15.568336
1 CTK to BRL
R$1.79536
1 CTK to CAD
C$0.442428
1 CTK to BDT
39.170908
1 CTK to NGN
490.963634
1 CTK to UAH
13.365814
1 CTK to VES
Bs39.4338
1 CTK to CLP
$310.982
1 CTK to PKR
Rs90.896512
1 CTK to KZT
174.332662
1 CTK to THB
฿10.493238
1 CTK to TWD
NT$9.589146
1 CTK to AED
د.إ1.176602
1 CTK to CHF
Fr0.259686
1 CTK to HKD
HK$2.513504
1 CTK to MAD
.د.م2.923872
1 CTK to MXN
$6.049722
1 CTK to PLN
1.199044
1 CTK to RON
лв1.423464
1 CTK to SEK
kr3.135468
1 CTK to BGN
лв0.548226
1 CTK to HUF
Ft112.254884
1 CTK to CZK
6.899312
1 CTK to KWD
د.ك0.0981036
1 CTK to ILS
1.086834

CertiK Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of CertiK, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official CertiK Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About CertiK

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025

Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

August 1, 2025

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off

MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!

July 31, 2025

What is XRP? Complete Guide to Ripple’s Cryptocurrency and Prediction

This comprehensive guide explores everything you need to know about XRP cryptocurrency, from its revolutionary technology and real-world applications to investment considerations and future prospects. Whether you’re a crypto beginner or seasoned investor, you’ll discover how XRP’s unique approach to digital payments is reshaping the global financial landscape.

July 31, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

CTK
CTK
USD
USD

1 CTK = 0.3206 USD

Trade

CTKUSDT
$0.3206
$0.3206$0.3206
-3.55%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee